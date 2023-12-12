Getafe have secret Mason Greenwood clause that could cost Manchester United millions: Reports

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who is currently on loan at Getafe, has an interesting clause in the contract signed by the two clubs.

Greenwood, who burst on to the scene in 2020, was poised to become a home-grown star at Old Trafford. However, back in 2022, he was arrested and later charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

It resulted in him getting suspended from the club. More than a year later, charges were dropped against Greenwood and the 2023 summer sparked an ethical conversation of whether the player should feature for the Red Devils again.

United conducted their own internal investigation on the matter and released a club statement saying that while they found the player innocent of the formerly alleged charges.

It saw him go out on loan to Getafe on the last day of the summer transfer window to Getafe. In Spain, he has registered four goals and three assists in 13 games, reportedly prompting Getafe into looking at the possibility of making his loan deal permanent, as confirmed by club president Angel Corres.

This is where the situation gets interesting for the Spanish club. According to The Athletic (via Sport Bible), Getafe have a clause in their loan contract with Manchester United for Greenwood that will allow them spend less than the estimated price of the player or even make money off him should he be sold elsewhere.

Here are the details (as per The Athletic):

"They will only have to pay 80 per cent of any agreed price should they buy him outright. If United sell him to another club, Getafe will earn 20 per cent of the transfer fee," read the report.

"The Spanish club — who do not expect Greenwood to return to United — did not pay a loan fee for the player's services and the 20 per cent stake was viewed as a way to secure value regardless of his next move " it added.

Real Sociedad, Valencia, and Lazio have all been linked with a move for Greenwood.

Manchester United's need for attacking reinforcements might leave the door open for Greenwood

On the pitch, Manchester United have failed to build on their momentum from last season and are struggling for fluency and consistency in this campaign. The Red Devils have netted only 18 goals in 16 Premier League games, ranking 15th in the goals for (GF) column.

Their forwards have failed to fire with Marcus Rashford (one), Anthony Martial (one), Antony (0) and Rasmus Hojlund (0), not scoring regularly in the league. It might push the United hierarchy to rethink their plans for Greenwood going forward.