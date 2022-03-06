"Gets you on the egde of your seat"-Graeme Souness says 'aggressive' Liverpool star is a 'real asset' to the team

Former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness has heaped praise on Colombian forward Luis Diaz after his performance in the Reds' victory over West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday. Souness has described the 25-year-old as 'super dangerous' and believes he is a 'real asset to Liverpool'.

Luis Diaz joined the Reds from Porto in a deal worth £49 million during the January transfer window. The Colombian has already produced a number of eye-catching performances for the Premier League giants. He helped the club win the Carabao Cup by defeating Chelsea in the final last weekend.

Diaz's arrival has added another dimension to the side's attack and also provided them with cover and competition for Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino. Souness believes the signing of Luis Diaz has given everyone a lift at the club, and believes he will fit perfectly into Jurgen Klopp's system at Anfield.

"He'll have given everyone a lift. He's a player that if you're a supporter, he gets you on the edge of your seat. He's direct, he's quick, he's aggressive. He does that thing which crowds love, he loses the ball, sprints back and puts a tackle in to win it back. He goes past people for fun," said Souness as per LiverpoolEcho.

"He's quick, he's direct, there's a lot to like about him and this system will suit him perfectly. He's just another absolute threat that Liverpool have. Defenders don't like to play against people who can go past you with either pace or drop of the shoulder and it looks like he's got both. Super dangerous. A real asset to Liverpool. "

The Reds faced a tricky test against David Moyes' West Ham United. The Reds took the lead in the 27th minute through Sadio Mane. West Ham managed to register five shots on target during the course of the game and created multiple goalscoring opportunities but failed to score.

The Reds, however, managed to come away with a 1-0 victory over West Ham. They are now just three points behind league leaders Manchester City, who will face cross-town rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Luis Diaz's arrival could lead to Roberto Firmino's departure from Liverpool

Luis Diaz has been highly impressive in his first eight appearances for the Reds. The 25-year-old's performances are likely to provide Jurgen Klopp with a selection headache. The German tactician could be forced to drop one of his star forwards to accommodate Diaz in the starting XI.

Sadio Mane has scored 14 goals in 33 appearances for the Reds this season and scored the game-winning goal against West Ham. Diogo Jota has also been in scintillating form, scoring 17 goals in 34 appearances. Mohamed Salah is considered one of the best players in the world at the moment and is probably the first name on the team sheet.

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino could be the player to make way for Luis Diaz. The 30-year-old has scored just four goals and provided three assists in 15 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season. The striker's 2021-22 campaign has also been ravaged by injuries.

His contract with the club is set to expire in 2023. The Reds are unlikely to offer Firmino a contract extension due to the attacking options they possess and could therefore attempt to sell him this summer.

