Hansi Flick asks Barcelona to not sell 2 key squad players, German boss pleased with the duo: Reports

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has directed the club to stop any efforts towards selling the duo of Fermin Lopez and Eric Garcia this summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are keen on selling a few of their stars to raise money to pursue the signing of new players ahead of the new season.

Ad

SPORT reports (via Barca Universal) that Flick has specifically asked that squad players Garcia and Lopez not be sold this summer by the club. The pair of Spain internationals have been attracting interest, but the manager is keen for them to remain with the squad.

Midfielder Fermin Lopez has already received approaches this summer after making 46 appearances for the Spanish giants in Flick's first season in charge. A reliable performer, the 22-year-old contributed eight goals and nine assists for the side as they cleaned out Spain's top-flight competitions. The midfielder was not a regular starter but never made a fuss and contributed importantly when called upon by the manager.

Ad

Trending

Eric Garcia was on the brink of leaving Barcelona in the winter, with Como and Girona very keen to sign him for the second half of the season. The versatile defender was convinced by Flick to remain at the club, and he played a key role in the second half of the season.

Garcia has a contract until 2026 with the club, meaning that he has to be sold or sign a new deal this summer, else the club may lose him for free. With the backing of Flick secured, the former Manchester City man will be more inclined to extend his deal with his boyhood club.

Ad

Barcelona plan on adding a number of new faces to their squad for the 2025-26 season as they look to retain their titles. They have already signed goalkeeper Joan Garcia, and have been linked with Nico Williams and Luis Diaz.

Bundesliga giants remain keen on Barcelona-linked star: Reports

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are keen to beat Barcelona to the signature of Spain international Nico Williams this summer, as per reports. the Athletic Club star has been strongly linked with a move away from the club, with several suitors keen.

Ad

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported via Barca Universal that despite rumours of Williams to Barcelona being close to completion, Bayern Munich remain interested. They have submitted another offer for the 22-year-old, which includes a €12 million salary.

Williams wants the move to Catalunya, but the Spanish giants are currently unable to register the forward. Bayern Munich have offered a much higher salary than their Spanish counterparts and will swoop in if they receive confirmation of a deal falling through.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More