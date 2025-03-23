Hansi Flick has given his approval to Barcelona over pursuit of Brazilian star: Reports

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has reportedly given his approval for a move for AS Monaco right-back Vanderson. As per Diario SPORT (via Barca Universal), Flick is in agreement with sporting director Deco about bringing in the 23-year-old defender ahead of the 2025/26 season.

As per reports, Deco has closely tracked Vanderson’s progress over the years and sees him as a perfect fit on the right side of Barcelona's defense. With his combination of attacking drive, pace, and defensive discipline, he is one of the most coveted full-backs in Ligue 1. Flick has reportedly praised his tactical adaptability as well, citing Barca's match against Monaco, where he played as a left-back to contain Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona have used centre-back Jules Kounde at right-back in recent seasons. Vanderson’s arrival would bring balance to the backline, while adding the attacking flair typically associated with the role at the club.

The Brazilian defender is valued at around €25 million by Monaco (via Barca Blaugranes). However, Barcelona will have to tread carefully around this price, due to ongoing financial fair play limitations.

With Vanderson reportedly keen on the switch and both Deco and Flick supporting the transfer, the Catalan outfit could be poised to ramp up talks in the months ahead.

Barcelona set €120m price for winger as English giants show interest

Barcelona will only entertain offers of a minimum of €120m for Raphinha amid increased interest from Manchester United, as per Fichajes (via Barca Universal). The Brazilian winger is enjoying the best season of his career, with 27 goals and 20 assists in 42 appearances, making him one of the most productive attackers in Europe. He is also a surprise candidate for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Despite his brilliant performances for Hansi Flick’s side, Barca could be open to his sale to ease their financial problems. Several clubs are interested in Raphinha, with the Red Devils reportedly leading the line.

United have apparently tabled a bid in the vicinity of €70 million (via Yahoo), which is substantially less than what Barca have deemed him worth. La Blaugrana are not prepared to negotiate, unless a bid approaches their asking price, which remains unchanged.

