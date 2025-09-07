Hansi Flick has identified 4 Barcelona stars as untouchables from squad this season: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has reportedly picked four players as his core for the starting XI this season. The German wants to ensure that the players are always on the pitch when needed, with the others rotated frequently.

According to a report in AS, Flick has named Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia Pedri, and Lamine Yamal as his key players for the season. The Barcelona manager's decision sees Jules Kounde, who has been one of the best under the German since 2024, and Raphinha miss out.

Joan Garcia was signed from Espanyol in the summer after his €25 million clause was activated. The goalkeeper has replaced Wojciech Szczęsny as the starting goalkeeper, with Marc-André ter Stegen ruled out for four months following surgery.

Eric Garcia has been a surprise this season and has been picked as the starting right-back over Kounde. The Spaniard also impressed in pre-season and played as a center-back against Rayo Vallecano.

Pedri has been the main figure in the Barcelona starting XI, and it is no surprise that Flick sees him as a key part of the team. He has consistently controlled the midfield and set the game's tempo.

Yamal's presence in the key players list is not a surprise either, as he has been in red-hot form. The teenager is also nominated for the Ballon d'Or, and the Catalan side have secured his future with a contract until 2031.

Hansi Flick slammed players after Barcelona dropped points to Rayo Vallecano

Hansi Flick locked the Barcelona players in the dressing room after their draw against Rayo Vallecano. The German manager was furious with the players and claimed that they needed to kill their egos if they wanted to be successful as a team. He said:

"The most important thing is that, when the transfer window is closed, everyone who stays is 100 per cent committed to this club. No egos, because egos kill success. Last season, we played as one unit. We have to be like this again now."

When questioned if the side was dependent on Yamnal, he added:

"No, he's a key player, just like any other. After the break, we'll have worked harder and we'll do better. Today we have to talk about the team, not the players. The most important thing for me is that when the transfer window closes, everyone is 100 percent committed. It's important not to have egos; that kills the chances of success."

Barcelona won LaLiga and Copa del Rey last season, but lost to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semifinal. They sit two points behind Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao after three matches this season.

