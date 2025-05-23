Hansi Flick has plan to accommodate Raphinha and new winger as Barcelona look to sign new attacker in the summer: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has reportedly already set up his plan on how to accommodate Raphinha in his team upon signing a new left winger. As reported by Sempre Barca, the German tactician would use the Brazil international as an attacking midfielder if they sign a new left winger.

Barcelona already have two quality right wingers at the club in the form of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. However, Flick has managed to bring the most out of Raphinha by switching him to the left flank.

With Liverpool superstar Luis Diaz heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou, Raphinha could reportedly have to settle in a new position once again. It has been claimed that Flick believes that Raphinha could be equally effective as a number 10 and would play Diaz on the left.

Raphinha seemed like an underwhelming signing for Barca before this season in comparison to his huge £55 million transfer fee. However, the 28-year-old has contributed 34 goals and 25 assists in 56 appearances under Hansi Flick this campaign.

The Brazilian attacker only scored 20 goals and provided 25 assists in 87 appearances for Barcelona in the previous two seasons under Xavi Hernandez. He has played a pivotal role in helping the Blaugrana secure LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España this season.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the Reds from Porto in 2022. He has already won four trophies with the Merseyside giants so far, including the Premier League title this season.

Deco lavishes praise on Barcelona star who has struggled this season

Barcelona sporting director Deco has heaped praise on Ronald Araujo despite a difficult season for the Uruguayan international. The Blaugrana have enjoyed a fantastic season, winning three trophies this campaign, but Araujo has only been reduced to a squad role.

Araujo established himself as a key player for Barca in recent years and looked like their leader at the back for many years to come. However, he has struggled to fit in Hansi Flick's system following an injury-ridden start to the season.

The 26-year-old suffered an injury during the Copa America back last summer and missed the first half of the season. Youngster Pau Cubarsi and veteran Inigo Martinez have forged a brilliant partnership in his absence, and he has not managed to displace either.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has, however, backed the defender to revive his form and named him as one of the best in his position. He said, as quoted by Sempre Barca:

“For me, Araujo is one of the best center-backs in the world. But it’s true that players, for various reasons, can have a down season. He joined a team that was playing at a very high level, but we must not forget the quality he possesses. From now on, players need to be fully committed to Barça to stay at the club. I believe Ronald is happy here.”

Araujo has been an important player for Barcelona since joining the Blaugrana in 2018 from Boston River. He has made 174 appearances for the club, winning six trophies, including two LaLiga titles.

