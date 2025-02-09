Hansi Flick's stance on potential contract renewal at Barcelona comes to light: Reports

According to a report by Marca (via Barca Universal), Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is not thinking about extending his deal with the side yet. He is currently comfortable with his position at the club off the back of a prosperous maiden six months in charge of the side.

Speaking about his future a month ago before he led his side out to face Real Betis, Flick said (via Barca Universal):

“I don’t think long-term. In football, things happen very quickly, and everything changes. At the end of the season, we’ll see. But I feel very good here. I love working with Barça and with the team.”

Discussing his future again on Saturday, February 8, the German said (via Barca Universal):

“I love working for this team and for this club. I have time, I have another year left, and then we’ll see. One season is a long time for a coach.”

Hansi Flick joined Barcelona in the summer of 2024 and is contracted to the side until the summer of 2026. He has averaged 2.26 points per game from his 35 games in charge and helped the side to the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona star rejected move to Premier League in winter window - Reports

According to a report by SPORT, Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez rejected potential moves to Manchester United and Aston Villa in the recently concluded winter window. The English sides reportedly offered the Catalan giants as much as €70 million for his services.

The midfielder came through the Catalan side's famed La Masia academy and has made 66 appearances for his boyhood club. He has scored 15 times and provided six assists to help the team to the Spanish Super Cup this season.

The Red Devils are set to undergo a massive squad overhaul, with Ruben Amorim keen to establish a team of his own at Old Trafford. The English giants are likely to make another approach for the Euro 2024 winner in the summer.

Fermin Lopez signed a contract extension with Barcelona in October 2024 with a reported €500 million release clause. His deal with the club runs until the summer of 2029, giving Blaugrana ample leverage in any negotiations.

