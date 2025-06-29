Hansi Flick tells Barcelona two new signings he wants after sealing Nico Williams - Reports 

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has reportedly listed two more signings he wants after sealing Nico Williams' services this summer. The Spaniard has been heavily linked to joining the Catalans in this transfer window.

In the current transfer window, Barcelona first signed Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia for a reported €25 million. They have also reportedly completed the signing of youngster Roony Bardghji. The Catalans are now working on bringing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams to the Camp Nou, who has been a longtime target for the club.

The Spaniard has a reported €62 million release clause in his contract, which Barca are willing to pay in the first week of July. However, coach Hansi Flick appears to be thinking ahead and has already listed two positions he wants to reinforce after Nico Williams' signing.

According to SPORT (h/t Barca Universal), Hansi Flick has asked the management to sign another forward and a full-back after sealing Nico Williams' signing this summer. The German tactician believes this window is the perfect chance to bring in more quality to the team and compete at the highest level.

Barcelona were initially looking for a full-back with the prospect of Gerard Martin leaving the club. However, the Spaniard is not open to leaving, leaving the Catalans a chance to focus on the right. Jules Kounde is the undisputed starter as right-back, with Hector Fort as a potential backup. However, a more experienced option is required to make the position competitive.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski's age has reportedly concerned Flick, who wants a solid backup option in the attack. The Polish legend could reportedly leave next summer, while Barcelona plans on investing big in the striker position after his departure.

Barcelona target Nico Williams finalizes contract details with the Catalans ahead of summer move: Reports

Nico Williams - Source: Getty

According to SPORT (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona have finalized the contract details with Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams ahead of triggering his reported €62 million release clause this summer. The Spaniard has reportedly accepted a progressive contract with lower wages at first to help with his registration issues.

Despite Barcelona's ambitious summer transfer plans, their financial issues are well-documented. The club went through a difficult time with LaLiga for the registration of Dani Olmo last season. In this context, Williams is open to accepting lower wages in his first season, which will increase over time. The winger will reportedly sign for six years with the club, deferring a part of his wages.

Meanwhile, La Blaugrana are working on selling some players to offload their high wages. Moreover, they are reportedly working to pay Williams' release clause in July, so it will be added to the counts of the next financial year. The player's willingness to join could be a key factor in Barca completing the deal this summer.

