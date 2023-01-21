Harry Kane among Manchester United's four-man striker shortlist for summer transfer window: Reports 

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is among the four names on Manchester United's shortlist for the summer as they look to bring in a new striker.

As reported by The Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have drawn up a four-man wishlist of strikers, including England skipper Harry Kane.

Apart from the Spurs superstar, Manchester United also have the trio of Mohamed Kudus, Victor Osimhen, and Goncalo Ramos in their sights.

Erik ten Hag's side parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in November following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The Red Devils reacted to their desperate need for a striker with the signing of Wout Werghorst from Burnley on loan.

However, the Netherlands international does not seem to be a long-term solution for the 20-time champions of England.

Manchester United are widely expected to be in the market for a new striker in the summer and has already drawn up a four-man shortlist.

The first and biggest name on their wishlist is Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane, who has been one of the best strikers in the world in recent years.

While Kane is close to becoming the record goalscorer for both England and Spurs, he is yet to win a single trophy in his entire career.

With Spurs struggling for form, Kane could be on the move away from the north London club in the summer if they fail to secure Champions League football.

And, Manchester United are looking to take advantage of the situation considering other top clubs barring Chelsea are not in need of a new number nine.

Kane is the second top scorer in the Premier League this season, having scored 15 goals and provided one assist in 20 games.

Apart from Kane, Erik ten Hag's side are also considering Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, Benfica attacker Goncalo Ramos and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen.

Manchester United failed to land Arsenal superstar twice

Manchester United reportedly failed to sign now-Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard twice in the past.

As reported by The Daily Star, the Red Devils made two attempts to sign the Norway international in the past.

Odegaard caught their attention at the age of just 14 and was invited to spend some time at the club's Carrington training ground back in 2013.

They decided to wait 12 months to see how Odegaard developed and that proved to be a blunder.

He became the youngest player to make his senior international debut with Norway and caught the eye of several major European giants.

Manchester United felt no need to offer the wunderkind a trial and sent manager Louis van Gaal to Norway to convince him to make his switch to Old Trafford.

However, the then Red Devils boss decided against a move as the player made it clear that he wanted to train with his first team from day one.

