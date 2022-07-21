Harry Maguire among 3 Manchester United superstars who could be offloaded in 2023: Reports

Manchester United could part ways with Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, and Fred during the 2023 summer transfer window. New manager Erik ten Hag is expected to rebuild the Red Devils' squad over the next couple of transfer windows. This could result in the Premier League giants selling some big name players to raise funds and create space in the squad for new arrivals.

According to FootballTransfers, Maguire, Fred and Martial could be added to the club's transfer list next summer. The club will attempt to continue revamping their squad under the guidance of Ten Hag.

Harry Maguire joined the Red Devils from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million, making him the most expensive defender in football history. The England international became a mainstay in United's backline and was named club captain in January 2020.

The 29-year-old endured arguably one of the worst campaigns of his career last season. He was heavily criticized for his lack of speed and consistency and became a scapegoat at Old Trafford towards the end of the season.

A number of fans and pundits expected Maguire to be sold this summer, but Ten Hag has instead opted to retain him as the club's captain.

Brazilian midfielder Fred has also failed to live up to expectations ever since joining Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 for £47 million. The 29-year-old showed signs of improvement last season but could become surplus to requirements at the club if he fails to produce the goods on a regular basis.

Anthony Martial returned to Manchester United this summer after a disappointing loan spell with Sevilla during the second half of last season. He tallied only a goal and an assist in 12 appearances for the La Liga side.

He has enjoyed an incredible pre-season thus far and is expected to be a key player for Ten Hag next season. He could remain at the club beyond next season if he continues his progress under the Dutch tactician.

Manchester United need to sign a world-class defensive midfielder to take their performances to the next level

Declan Rice can prove to be the midfielder United need

Manchester United have lacked a top-quality ball-playing defensive midfielder since Michael Carrick retired in 2018. The club signed Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016, but the Frenchman preferred a more advanced role and struggled whilst playing deeper.

Scott McTominay and Fred have been deployed as defensive midfielders over the past few seasons. The duo have often struggled due to a lack of consistency and are therefore unlikely to be Manchester United's long-term solution to their midfield problems.

The club must therefore attempt to sign a world-class defensive midfielder if they are to go to the next level.

As per talkSPORT, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has emerged as a transfer target for the Red Devils. The Hammers, however, value the England international at £150 million, a fee United are unlikely to match. Rice could be available for a cheaper price next summer as he will have just one year remaining on his contract.

