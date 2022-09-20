Harry Maguire 'frustrated' with Manchester United star as he faces 'harsh reality' over Red Devils future: Reports

According to ESPN, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has become frustrated with goalkeeper David De Gea as his Old Trafford troubles continue.

Maguire found himself benched by Erik ten Hag and hasn't started a Premier League game since the demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Brentford on August 13.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have forged a formidable centre-back partnership in Maguire's absence.

Despite his lack of game time, the English defender has been called up to the national side's two UEFA Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.

Maguire accepts that his performances have not been up to scratch but also lays some fo the blame at the coaches and players around him.

Predominately that blame is being levied on De Gea, whose own performances this season have come in for scrutiny.

Maguire's frustrations with De Gea reportedly stem from the Spaniard's lack of communication and his reluctance to defend further away from his goal-line.

Martinez is able to communicate with De Gea in Spanish, which has seemingly helped aid that issue with the Argentine at centre-back.

A worrying statistic for Maguire is that United have won all four of their league fixtures with the Englishman benched.

They lost the two fixtures he started at the beginning of the season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣️ "It was a nightmare start"



Harry Maguire reacts to Man Utd's opening weekend defeat to Brighton... 🗣️ "It was a nightmare start" Harry Maguire reacts to Man Utd's opening weekend defeat to Brighton... https://t.co/E3oXxdk3ps

Even in the Europa League, it is the same story as he started the Red Devils' disappointing 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad.

Maguire was then selected on the bench in United's next Europa League fixture with FC Sheriff Tiraspol in which they won 2-0.

The English defender has three years remaining on his current deal with United.

Manchester United should move Maguire on

A difficult period for Maguire at Manchester United

Maguire's spell at Manchester United will always be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

The English centre-back is the world's most expensive defender, having been signed from Leicester City for £78.3 million back in 2019.

He was made captain by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but has perhaps been a failure in the role.

Maguire finds himself constantly blamed for any woeful performances by the Red Devils and sometimes that is through no fault of his own.

However, the former Hull City defender will forever be tarnished by the negative impact his signing had on the Old Trafford outfit.

It may be best for all parties involved for the player to move on, with even a January exit a possibility.

Manchester United will make nowhere near the amount of money back of which they spent on Maguire.

But both the defender and the club will be relieved of what has been a torrid signing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far