Harry Maguire stance on Manchester United future revealed after losing captaincy: Reports

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is considering his future at the Red Devils after being stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag. The English centre-back is the subject of interest of West Ham United.

Maguire recently revealed on social media that manager Erik ten Hag has decided to change the club's captain. The 30-year-old defender fell down the pecking order last season, behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof.

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Maguire, but the defender's significant wages could be an obstacle in a potential transfer.

Maguire joined the Red Devils from Leicester City for a record transfer fee of £80 million in 2019. He has since made 175 appearances for the club. Maguire was named the club captain after only six months with the Red Devils by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Given the latest development, Maguire's four-year stay at Old Trafford could come to an end this summer.

"It’s one of the greatest honours in club football" - Harry Maguire after losing the club captaincy

Harry Maguire said that he was disappointed about being replaced as the Manchester United captain. He went on to thank fans for their support and stated that he will continue to give his all for the club.

Maguire wrote on Twitter:

"After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt. So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband."

The defender added:

"Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date. It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field."

He concluded:

"I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support."

With Maguire's stint coming to an end, the Red Devils are set to look for a new captain. Bruno Fernandes is the front runner as the Portuguese midfielder served as the stand-in captain when Maguire was not on the pitch in the 2022-23 season.

Fans will have to wait for an official announcement, as reports suggest Erik ten Hag will reveal his decision only after the squad travels to the United States for the pre-season preparations.