"Has become a bit fed up" - £43,000-a-week Manchester United player could join Premier League club on loan in January

Winger Anthony Elanga is considering his future at Manchester United amid speculations linking him with a loan move to Everton in January next year, as per journalist Simon Phillips.

Elanga, 20, has emerged as a squad member for the Red Devils over the past one season after breaking through into the club's first-team under former interim boss Ralf Rangnick. He registered three goals and two assists in 27 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

A right-footed versatile wide-operator, the Sweden international has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford under the helm of new manager Erik ten Hag. He has featured in just 497 minutes of action this season, spread across 15 matches across all competitions.

According to The Athletic, Everton are interested in acquiring Elanga's services on a temporary deal in the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips shed light on the Goodison Park side's interest in Elanga in the winter transfer market. He said:

"Frank Lampard has been wanting attacking options since the summer. He was disappointed that they didn't get on top of that and believes they've stayed quite short-handed in that position. Elanga has become a bit fed up at United. He's said to be assessing his options for the next couple of transfer windows."

Elanga, who is on a £43,000-per-week contract until June 2026 at Old Trafford, is currently behind Antony, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order. With the club likely to sign a new forward next month, the former Malmo man could seal a loan move in search of regular minutes.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are monitoring Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Victor Osimhen and Alvaro Morata as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club earlier in November.

Manchester United interested in move to sign 25-year-old Ligue 1 star: Reports

According to Media Foot, Manchester United have approached Rennes ace Martin Terrier's agent to discuss a potential transfer in January next year. The Red Devils are currently assessing the conditions for a permanent move along with the French forward's salary expectations.

Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to acquire the services of Terrier, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Roazhon Park, in the winter window.

Meanwhile, Terrier has opened the ongoing 2022-23 campaign in fine form, netting 11 goals and contributing four assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Bruno Genesio-coached outfit.

