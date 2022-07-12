"He believes that Ronaldo can be perfect for his tactical approach"- Fabrizio Romano makes interesting claim on how Ten Hag feels about Manchester United superstar

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is eager to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo despite the forward's apparent desire to leave Old Trafford this summer.

As per Sky Sports, the 37-year-old wants to leave the club due to concerns over the club's ability to fight for silverware next season and the lack of signings despite their desperate need for reinforcements.

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus last summer in the hope that he would be able to lead them to a Premier League title. He scored 18 goals in 30 league games last season.

Despite his impressive tally, the Red Devils endured a disappointing campaign as they finished sixth in the table and failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The 13-time Premier League champions hired Erik ten Hag as their new manager this summer and are expected to undergo a rebuild under the Dutchman. The club have only signed left-back Tyrell Malacia this summer. This has resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering his future at United.

Romano has revealed that Ten Hag is unwilling to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutch boss added he will try to change his mind as he believes the Portuguese forward can be perfect for his tactical approach.

"Erik ten Hag is waiting to have another talk with Cristiano Ronaldo to try to change his mind, he wants to have him in his team at all costs for next year. He believes that Ronaldo can be perfect for his tactical approach," said Fabrizio Romano as per Caught Offside.

Cristiano Ronaldo still has one year remaining on his contract with Manchester United.

Manchester United's dismal transfer window is the major reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo's eagerness to leave this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has entered the twilight stages of his career. However, the 37-year-old is still producing incredible performances on a regular basis and will therefore be eager to be part of a squad that will give him the chance to win trophies and play in the Champions League.

Manchester United are currently going through a transition phase under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils have a number of gaps to fill in their squad but are yet to make any big signings this summer. Meanwhile, the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal have made statement signings this summer.

Manchester City have signed Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, and Julian Alvarez. Liverpool have added Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho to their squad whilst Tottenham have acquired Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, and Fraser Forster.

Arsenal have signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, and Marquinhos whilst Chelsea have seemingly close to competing the acquisition of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City as per Football.London.

Official. Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with Manchester United on their preseason tour this summer, he's not included in the list. Manchester United accepted this situation as Cristiano has 'additional time off to deal with personal issues'.

Manchester United are therefore lagging behind their top-six rivals and will need to make some top-quality additions to their squad if they are to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to stay.

