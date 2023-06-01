"He’s speaking with Xavi" - Fabrizio Romano claims Lionel Messi is 'tempted' by a possible return to Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Lionel Messi is tempted by the possibility of returning to Barcelona as a free agent this summer. However, Argentine is still waiting for an official offer.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed that Messi will be leaving the Ligue 1 giants in the summer when his contract expires. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner moved from Barcelona to Ligue 1 in 2021 as a free agent and is now planning to move back.

On his YouTube channel, Romano stated that the Argentine forward will wait for a few more days to receive an official offer from the Blaugrana. He said:

“I think Messi is going to wait a few days more for Barcelona before deciding. He’s speaking with Xavi, he’s speaking with Barcelona, he’s tempted - but he can’t say/do much until he receives a proposal.”

In an interview with SPORT, Barcelona manager Xavi confirmed he was in talks with Messi. He added that tactical plans were in place for the forward to start at the club next season. Xavi said:

"I told the president that Messi's return makes sense. No doubts at all, he is perfect for our system and idea. I’ve the tactical plan in mind with Leo. It’s up to Leo. I think he has to decide. It’s up to him… I’m speaking with Leo, yes."

The Blaugrana, who have to reduce their wage bill before making new signings, are yet to receive the green signal from La Liga to get the deal done.

"Barcelona’s problem is they need a lot of dominos to fall in place to pull off a (Lionel) Messi return" - Journalist Ben Jacobs

Lionel Messi is waiting for an offer from Barcelona, but they are not close to getting the deal done. The Catalan side still need to raise funds, despite having already announced the departures of club legends, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs recently stated that Barca still need to make a few sales to ensure Messi's return. He wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

"Messi is waiting to see what is possible, but his camp are also putting pressure on Barcelona. Xavi is in constant contact with Messi as well. He believes a return is not just a sentimental move, but one that will help Barcelona challenge for the Champions League next season."

Jacobs added that the Catalan side must raise money even if Lionel Messi agrees to a wage cut. He added:

“Messi would likely and gladly play for free for Barcelona or with a massive pay cut, but this would be deemed as financial manipulation. So Barcelona’s problem is they need a lot of dominos to fall in place to pull off a Messi return, and that may also mean outgoings. Ansu Fati could be one casualty even though he wants to stay at the club.”

Lionel Messi will play his last game for PSG on Saturday, June 3, against Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes.

