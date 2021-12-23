“He is unhappy at United” – Agent confirms Manchester United star wants to leave and be ‘close to home’

Agent Andre Cury has confirmed that Edinson Cavani is unhappy at Manchester United and could leave the club amidst links with Barcelona and Corinthians.

Cavani is in the final six months of his deal with Manchester United. While it is possible that the Red Devils could offer him a contract extension, the Uruguayan is said to be unhappy with his lack of playing time this term.

Barcelona have been credited with an interest in signing Edinson Cavani from Manchester United. The Catalans are reportedly on the lookout for a new striker after Sergio Aguero was forced to retire due to heart problems.

Edinson Cavani, who will turn 35 years old in February, has also been linked with a return to South America. Brazilian outfit Corinthians are keen to acquire the centre-forward's services if reports are to be believed.

Andre Cury, the player's agent and Barcelona's former head of South American operations, has provided an insight into Edinson Cavani's situation at Manchester United. He understands why the striker would be looking to leave Old Trafford, but can only see a move to Brazil happening if an offer from the Blaugrana is not on the table.

Andre Cury was quoted as saying by Torcedores [via Sport Witness]:

“He is unhappy at United. He’s a guy I already know a little about his history because we almost brought him to Palmeiras the other time. He’s a guy who owns a farm in Uruguay and likes to be close to home, so in that sense, there might be some possibility [of him joining Corinthians]."

Cury added:

"Now, obviously, if he has an offer from Barcelona, he won’t come to Brazil. If he has no choice other than Barcelona or that level of a big club that plays in the Champions League, then I think there’s a chance for the deal to happen, yes.”

Ryan. 🔰 @Vintage_Utd I can definitely understand why he wants to go but I’d be so disappointed if Edison Cavani left Man Utd without ever scoring at the Stretford End in a fully sold out OT. I can definitely understand why he wants to go but I’d be so disappointed if Edison Cavani left Man Utd without ever scoring at the Stretford End in a fully sold out OT.

Barcelona and Corinthians interested in Manchester United star Edinson Cavani

Corinthians have been credited with an interest in signing Edinson Cavani from Manchester United. However, the Brazilian club are yet to make a formal approach for the Uruguayan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Same for Corinthians rumours. No bid/approach to sign Cavani in January. 🇧🇷 Manchester United have still not received any approach from Barcelona for Edinson Cavani. He’s considered an important member of the squad - Barça priority signing is still Ferrán Torres. 🔴 #MUFC Same for Corinthians rumours. No bid/approach to sign Cavani in January. 🇧🇷 Manchester United have still not received any approach from Barcelona for Edinson Cavani. He’s considered an important member of the squad - Barça priority signing is still Ferrán Torres. 🔴 #MUFC #FCBSame for Corinthians rumours. No bid/approach to sign Cavani in January. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/AnEVMfRCdc

Cavani has also been linked with a move to Barcelona. That move, though, is unlikely to happen after Xavi's side saw a breakthrough in their attempts to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, there have also been suggestions that Manchester United are keen to keep Edinson Cavani to maintain squad depth during a busy season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar