Hedge fund offer set to spoil Manchester United sale and keep The Glazers in charge at Old Trafford - Reports 

American hedge fund Elliott Management has offered financial backing to the Glazers family to help them retain ownership of Manchester United, ESPN reported. The hedge fund supposedly submitted its offer last week.

In November 2022, Manchester United's owners, the Glazers family, enlisted American bank Raine Group as their advisors to seek strategic alternatives for the club’s running. Raine Group facilitated the £2.5 billion sale of Chelsea in May 2022.

It is believed that the Glazers received two offers before last Friday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline (17 February). British businessman Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals company INEOS, and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank, were the two bidders. Both Ratcliffe and Al Thani stated their will to become the majority or sole owners of Manchester United, ousting Joel and Avram Glazer.

Rob Harris @RobHarris Man United sale latest: Former Qatari Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani said to be linked to a bid. Known as “HBJ”, he has hotel & property investments in London including at Hyde Park and the Connaught



No comment from his companies



Earlier in February, ESPN reported that the Glazers were also interested in outside funding to oversee the required modernization of the club and the construction of a new training facility. According to sources, Elliott Management’s offer would allow the much-criticized current owners of the club to remain in control and oversee the developments. Elliott’s proposal is of possible financing and not a takeover bid.

It has been claimed that Elliott Management’s entry into the scene allows the Glazers family and the Raine Group to negotiate an investment plan if a complete sale cannot be carried out.

Elliott Management, which has assets worth $55 billion under management, previously financed former AC Milan owner Li Yonghong’s takeover bid. Elliott’s position was absolved after Red Bird took over Milan in 2022.

Erik ten Hag criticizes Manchester United’s “rubbish” first-half display against Leicester City

Manchester United secured a 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (19 February). Marcus Rashford’s strikes on either side of half-time (25 and 56th minutes) and a well-taken goal from Jadon Sancho (61st minute) ensured a victory for United.

While the scoreline suggests a straightforward victory for Ten Hag and Co., the reality was a lot different, especially in the first half. Leicester City completely dominated proceedings and drew two excellent saves from David De Gea. Speaking to the press after the game, Ten Hag lamented over his team’s lackluster first-half showing.

David de Gea @D_DeGea The hard work continues game after game The hard work continues game after game 🔴 https://t.co/savANSSai4

"I was really unhappy with our performance," Ten Hag told at a post-match presser (via ESPN).

“We have to follow the rules and principles of our way of playing. When we don't, it is a mess. When we face a good opponent like Leicester they have chances and it's only down to David De Gea that we don't concede a goal. We were really lucky at half-time that we were one goal up. It was a great goal but the rest, it is rubbish.”

Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea initially denied Harvey Barnes with a trailing foot in the eighth minute. In the 20th minute, Kelechi Iheanacho drew another excellent save out of the Manchester United keeper, with the Spaniard diving across the goal to stop the striker’s low header.

