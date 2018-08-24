Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rumor: Henry to take over Bordeaux

fanimah55
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
180   //    24 Aug 2018, 08:07 IST

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Reports suggest that Bordeaux has offered Thierry Henry a managerial job and the 41-year-old former Arsenal player has requested time to consider the offer and his options.

In Case you didn't know...

Bordeaux's managerial position became vacant after the club suspended its manager Gustavo Poyet over his open criticisms about a recent transfer by the club. Bordeaux sold striker Gaetan Laborde to rivals Montpellier and Poyet reacted furiously to the transfer and called it "a disgrace." Following his suspension, it was rumoured that several top managers including Laurent Blanc were interested in taking over Bordeaux job. Thierry Henry officially declared his intention to become Manager for Bordeaux.

The Heart of the matter

Thierry Henry was never thought to be a front-runner but a report indicates that Thierry Henry has been officially offered a job by Bordeaux, and he has asked for time to consider his options. Thierry Henry served as a football analyst for Sky Sports shortly after retiring but left later on to begin his managerial training. His short managerial career has seen him as an assistant to Belgium's boss Roberto Martinez. He served as an assistant manager during Belgium's impressive run which saw them place third in the World Cup 2018 in Russia. Though he has not had any first team experience, Henry has been linked to several top jobs including a position at Aston Villa. His former manager at Arsenal has said he believes Henry "possesses the skills and qualities to be a football manager."

What's next?

If Henry accepts this job, he will join a long list of former players who have transitioned into coaching after retiring from football. Fellow countryman, Zinedine Zidane, joined Real Madrid and rose through the ranks to be the first team manager, winning the Champions League with the senior side. Whether Henry will see the same success he saw as a player is something that remains to be seen, but if history is anything, Henry is bound to struggle as few professional players see success as managers after retiring from football. Players like Maradona, Gattuso have all struggled as managers even though they flourished as players.

Rumour Rating: 9/10

It is almost certain Henry will join Bordeaux. Sky Sports still have a good relationship with Henry and are sure of what they are saying about him.

Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 FC Girondins de Bordeaux Football Thierry Henry Manager Watch Editor's Pick Football Football Transfer News
fanimah55
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
7 footballers who returned from career threatening injuries
RELATED STORY
Five times Zinedidne Zidane dazzled us with his brilliance
RELATED STORY
Henry wants Bordeaux job, Wenger confirms
RELATED STORY
Reports: Neymar asks PSG to sign Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
Malcom: Scout report on the Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur...
RELATED STORY
Report: PSG Eager to Sign Atletico Madrid Defender with...
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona star wants a pay rise to extend his...
RELATED STORY
All about PSG's new sensational youth signing - Thilo Kehrer
RELATED STORY
Preview : French Ligue 1 match between Angers SCO and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Ligue 1
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Tomorrow OLY STR 12:15 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg
Tomorrow PSG ANG 08:30 PM PSG vs Angers SCO
Tomorrow AMI REI 11:30 PM Amiens SC vs Reims
Tomorrow MON SAI 11:30 PM Montpellier vs Saint-Étienne
Tomorrow NAN CAE 11:30 PM Nantes vs Caen
Tomorrow NIC DIJ 11:30 PM Nice vs Dijon
Tomorrow TOU NIM 11:30 PM Toulouse vs Nîmes
26 Aug LIL GUI 06:30 PM Lille vs Guingamp
26 Aug BOR MON 08:30 PM Bordeaux vs Monaco
27 Aug OLY REN 12:30 AM Olympique Marseille vs Rennes
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us