Rumor: Henry to take over Bordeaux

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Reports suggest that Bordeaux has offered Thierry Henry a managerial job and the 41-year-old former Arsenal player has requested time to consider the offer and his options.

In Case you didn't know...

Bordeaux's managerial position became vacant after the club suspended its manager Gustavo Poyet over his open criticisms about a recent transfer by the club. Bordeaux sold striker Gaetan Laborde to rivals Montpellier and Poyet reacted furiously to the transfer and called it "a disgrace." Following his suspension, it was rumoured that several top managers including Laurent Blanc were interested in taking over Bordeaux job. Thierry Henry officially declared his intention to become Manager for Bordeaux.

The Heart of the matter

Thierry Henry was never thought to be a front-runner but a report indicates that Thierry Henry has been officially offered a job by Bordeaux, and he has asked for time to consider his options. Thierry Henry served as a football analyst for Sky Sports shortly after retiring but left later on to begin his managerial training. His short managerial career has seen him as an assistant to Belgium's boss Roberto Martinez. He served as an assistant manager during Belgium's impressive run which saw them place third in the World Cup 2018 in Russia. Though he has not had any first team experience, Henry has been linked to several top jobs including a position at Aston Villa. His former manager at Arsenal has said he believes Henry "possesses the skills and qualities to be a football manager."

What's next?

If Henry accepts this job, he will join a long list of former players who have transitioned into coaching after retiring from football. Fellow countryman, Zinedine Zidane, joined Real Madrid and rose through the ranks to be the first team manager, winning the Champions League with the senior side. Whether Henry will see the same success he saw as a player is something that remains to be seen, but if history is anything, Henry is bound to struggle as few professional players see success as managers after retiring from football. Players like Maradona, Gattuso have all struggled as managers even though they flourished as players.

Rumour Rating: 9/10

It is almost certain Henry will join Bordeaux. Sky Sports still have a good relationship with Henry and are sure of what they are saying about him.