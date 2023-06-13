Highly rated Arsenal star wants to leave this summer, with Gunners keen on adding buyback clause - Reports

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino wants to leave the Emirates this summer in search of a new challenge, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

News of the highly rated 19-year-old wanting to depart the club emerged earlier this summer, but there have been no concrete updates on the same. Romano has now said that the situation remains the same despite the lack of noise, adding that the Gunners will look to add a buy-back clause if Patino leaves.

The transfer news specialist provided the update in his column for CaughtOffside:

“I’ve had quite a few fans asking me about the situation with Charlie Patino. There was the recent revelation that he wanted to leave, and although it’s gone quiet, my understanding is that the situation remains the same: he wants a new challenge and a permanent exit.”

He added:

“From Arsenal’s perspective, they would ideally like a buy-back clause included in any potential deal, for sure.”

CaughtOffside @caughtoffside EXCLUSIVE



Why Arsenal have moved into pole position for Declan Rice despite strong interest from Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel



Interest in Reiss Nelson revealed but how close is a new contract?



PLUS - what's the latest on Charlie Patino's situation?



Full story EXCLUSIVEWhy Arsenal have moved into pole position for Declan Rice despite strong interest from Bayern boss Thomas TuchelInterest in Reiss Nelson revealed but how close is a new contract?PLUS - what's the latest on Charlie Patino's situation?Full story 🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨🔴 Why Arsenal have moved into pole position for Declan Rice despite strong interest from Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel🔴 Interest in Reiss Nelson revealed but how close is a new contract?🔴 PLUS - what's the latest on Charlie Patino's situation?Full story 👇👇

Last month, The Athletic (via football.london) reported that Arsenal were open to facilitating a transfer for Patino. The report added that he was unlikely to feature in the Gunners' plans for the 2023-24 season even though the club activated an option to extend his contract till 2025.

Additionally, the report said that there's interest in the player from both the UK and abroad. Patino has played for England's U15, U16, U17, U19 and U20 sides but also holds a Spanish passport.

Arsenal's Charlie Patino impressed on loan at Blackpool during last season

Charlie Patino first came into focus when he featured for Arsenal in two games during the 2021-22 season. One of them was an EFL Cup quarterfinal against AFC Sunderland, where he scored in the Gunners' 5-1 win.

Given the competition for midfield spots in Arteta's side, Patino was loaned out to Blackpool to get regular first-team action. He played 34 of the Seasiders' 46 EFL Championship games, recording two goals and four assists and also scored in their 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round loss to Southampton.

Patino averaged 0.7 key passes, 1.5 interceptions, 1.9 tackles and 5.3 successful duels per game in the Championship, underlining his quality. However, Blackpool still finished 23rd out of 24 teams to fall to League One, the third tier of English football.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes