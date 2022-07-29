Highly rated Manchester United youngster to stay after Erik ten Hag blocks loan move - Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal will remain at the club, with Erik ten Hag having blocked a loan move for the Iraqi midfielder.

Iqbal, 19, has broken into the United senior first-team following impressive performances for the Red Devils' youth teams.

The teenage midfielder made his debut last season in the UEFA Champions League in a 1-1 draw against Swiss side Young Boys in December.

It remains Iqbal's only appearance for United's first-team thus far, but he seems to have caught the eye of manager Ten Hag during the pre-season.

The Iraqi teenager was part of the Red Devils' squad that took to East Asia and Australia for their pre-season tour and impressed against Liverpool in a 4-0 win.

zidane iqbal @z10ane Thank you for the support throughout the tour, now back to Manchester Thank you for the support throughout the tour, now back to Manchester ✈️ https://t.co/th4pPkrYlg

The aforementioned report claims that United boss Ten Hag wants the midfielder to remain at Old Trafford heading into next season.

Iqbal has earned two international caps with Iraq and is developing into a highly-rated youngster.

He signed a long-term contract with the Red Devils back in June, keeping him tied to the club until 2025.

Meanwhile, the report also claims that Ten Hag is prepared to sanction a loan move for goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

Bishop, 22, was on loan at EFL League Two side Mansfield last season, making 46 appearances for the Stags.

The player is yet to appear for the Manchester United first-team.

The English shot-stopper is unlikely to displace David de Gea or Tom Heaton in the tussle for the No.1 goalkeepers' jersey at Old Trafford.

A switch to EFL League One side Wycombe is believed to be in the offing for the goalkeeper.

Ten Hag seems to have a specific vision for how he wants to use youth in his United side heading into next season.

The thirteen-time Premier League winners kick off their season on August 7 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

They will be hoping to bounce back from a woeful past campaign in which they could only manage a sixth-placed finish.

Manchester United fans will be excited by Ten Hag's start to life in the Old Trafford dugout

The Manchester United boss is changing the mood of the club

Ten Hag has overseen an impressive pre-season for United thus far with the Premier League club going unbeaten in all four games played.

The Red Devils have scored 13 goals, winning three of four games and have played with attacking intent.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



These Man Utd players are in for a real shock

"F*CKING RUBBISH!!" – Erik ten Hag screams at Zidane Iqbal for not doing the right thing in training.These Man Utd players are in for a real shock "F*CKING RUBBISH!!" – Erik ten Hag screams at Zidane Iqbal for not doing the right thing in training.These Man Utd players are in for a real shock 😂https://t.co/pj07Urd8MV

Last season's misery seems to be being put behind them, with a more positive atmosphere being evident under Ten Hag.

The Dutch coach's work at Ajax has earned plaudits with the 52-year-old having won the Eredivisie title in his final season in charge.

