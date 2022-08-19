“His will to leave is clear” – Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro wants ‘to try a new challenge’ as Manchester United initiate transfer talks with Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Casemiro wants to try a new challenge as a transfer to Manchester United edges closer, as per Mundo Deportivo.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Los Blancos' trip to Celta Vigo on August 20, Ancelotti discussed Casemiro's situation.

The Real Madrid boss told reporters:

"I have spoken with him, and he wants to try a new challenge. The club understands that because Casemiro, for what he has done at this club, that wish must be respected. There are negotiations and nothing is official. But his will to leave is clear and if he goes, we have resources to replace him.”

The Italian also said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Casemiro asked to leave, we have to respect his decision. We are not sad, the love for him is big. We are respectful."

“I can't reply as to why Casemiro traded European Champions for a struggling side, it's his personal decision.”

The Brazilian is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that a €60 million fee plus €10m add-ons deal is being proposed.

The former Sau Paulo has been a huge part of Real Madrid's side, making 336 appearances during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Casemiro seems keen to try his hand at Premier League football and United are crying out for a defensive midfielder.

The performances of long-standing midfield duo Scott McTominay and Fred have been slaughtered at the start of the season.

Erik ten Hag's side have started the campaign woefully, losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion and 4-0 to Brentford. They currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League table.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic left the club as free agents earlier in the summer but no midfield signing has been made as of yet.

Casemiro looks set to become Ten Hag's fourth signing since being appointed Red Devils manager in April.

The Dutch tactician's side have brought in Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen.

Manchester United need Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

The Brazilian's arrival is vital

Manchester United have needed a defensive midfielder for a number of seasons, having encountered difficulties in defense.

Blockbuster signings such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane have arrived but the need for a midfield anchor has remained.

Ten Hag's top midfield target was Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong but a deal for the former Ajax player has proven problematic.

A door has opened on Casemiro and Manchester United have firmly entered it.

There is an eagerness for Ten Hag to be given a defensive midfielder following a woeful start to the season.

