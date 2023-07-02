Liverpool's new signing Dominik Szoboszlai will reportedly earn half of what Mason Mount is set to earn at Manchester United. Szoboszlai has completed a move to Anfield after the Merseysiders decided to trigger his €70 million release clause.

The player, known for his tremendous technical acumen, arrives from Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig. The Hungary captain, who will wear Steven Gerrard's legendary number 8 shirt, will pocket £120,000 weekly at Anfield (according to The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe).

Mason Mount, on the other hand, is set to join Manchester United from Chelsea. The Englishman will reportedly take home a mega salary of £250,000 per week.

Szoboszlai arrives with a lot of promise. Speaking of taking up Gerrard's number 8 shirt at Liverpool, the player said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"I will be number 8 as I’ve a tattoo from Steven Gerrard. That was a reason why. He was one of the biggest when I was a child."

He further said:

“Klopp? Yes, he called me — it’s true. I said: ok, this is going to be a very good thing. Everything was perfect”.

Reflecting on his move to one of the top clubs in English and European football, Szoboszlai said:

“I’m joining an historical, top club. I’m very happy. The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy! I’m here finally and I really want to tell Liverpool fans that I can’t wait to see them at Anfield, can’t wait to get started.”

Here's what Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said about Dominik Szoboszlai's transfer

Dominik Szoboszlai arrives as a highly touted prospect to Liverpool. Fans can expect exciting times ahead with the 22-year-old in their ranks.

Jurgen Klopp recalled the time his team had trouble handling Szoboszlai as an opponent while facing RB Leipzig. Speaking about the Hungarian, Jurgen Klopp said (via 90min):

"We already have a little knowledge of Dominik as an opponent because we had a couple of really tough games against Red Bull Salzburg when he played ...I think everyone who saw those fixtures will have realised that even at that stage he was a really interesting prospect."

Szoboszlai's highlight reel is quite intriguing to say the least. The player always has an eye for the spectacular. It remains to be seen show quickly he adapts to the rigours of English football.

