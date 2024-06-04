How much will Kylian Mbappe earn at Real Madrid? French captain reportedly took pay cut to complete dream transfer

Real Madrid's new signing Kylian Mbappe made headlines after announcing a mega-move from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. However, there are reports that the French captain and World Cup winner opted to take a pay cut in order to complete his dream transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports coming out of Spain (via VN Express) have claimed that the forward is expected to earn approximately €35 million per year, across his new five-year contract. However, his last contract with PSG was massive in comparison. The World Cup winner was earning €72 million yearly while taking home a massive sign-on fee of €150 million.

Mbappe has since been enamored by the prospect of playing at Madrid, as evidenced by his admiration of club legends like Cristiano Ronaldo. However, when he had the chance to leave PSG in 2022, the 25-year-old decided against it, opting to stay another two years with the French giants in his home country.

Now, Kylian Mbappe made the decision to leave PSG ahead of the summer and has been announced as the latest Madrid signing. The delighted forward took to social media yesterday to share his excitement about the move, stating:

"So happy and proud to join the club of my dream, Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!"

Pundit Ally McCoist hails Kylian Mbappe after move to Real Madrid

Pundit Ally McCoist has hailed Kylian Mbappe after the forward made the switch to join Real Madrid. As far as McCoist is concerned, the French World Cup winner has now become even bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

While on punditry with TNT Sports, the former footballer and manager was full of praise for Mbappe, saying (via Eurosport):

"Mbappe is arguably one of the best players, if not the best player in the world, at this moment in time. He has taken over the mantle from Messi and Ronaldo. His main assets are goalscoring and his pace, there is no doubt about that, and he has got it in bundles."

Asked about Mbappe's weaknesses, McCoist added:

"He is maybe stronger in some departments than others, but in terms of weaknesses, I don't think he has any. His strengths are his lightning pace, his ability to finish, and his awareness to find space in and around the penalty box."

Kylian Mbappe will be looking to take Real Madrid by storm during his unveiling and meet the high expectations set for him by Madridistas.