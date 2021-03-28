Huge boost for Arsenal as Real Madrid ready to sell loan star - Reports

Arsenal have received a huge boost as Real Madrid decide to cash in on one of their loanees.

Real Madrid are expected to undergo a squad overhaul in the summer. It has been a rather underwhelming season for Los Blancos and several changes are set to be executed at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

It is not clear whether Zinedine Zidane will be at the helm at Real Madrid beyond the end of the season. But as things stand, Zizou has decided to allow Martin Odegaard to leave the club and join Arsenal on a permanent basis, according to Football Insider.

Real Madrid happy to let Arsenal sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis

Martin Odegaard: Back to Real Madrid, or stay at Arsenal? 🤔



🗣 “To be completely honest, I have not thought about it.



“I have an agreement until the summer and I am focusing on that. I want stability and development, those are key words.” [VG] pic.twitter.com/PSYUMLCm0L — Goal (@goal) March 23, 2021

Martin Odegaard moved to Arsenal in the January transfer window on loan until the end of the season. Zinedine Zidane reportedly "doesn't like or want" the Norwegian in his squad and would be happy to let him join Arsenal permanently.

The 22-year-old midfielder has already become a big hit at Arsenal since joining in January. Odegaard struggled for minutes at Real Madrid and started just three matches for them in the La Liga.

He has already made eight appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League and has started in five of those matches. Arsenal have been without a creative playmaker for a while and Odegaard fits the profile of the player they have been actively looking for.

Odegaard is quite similar to Mesut Ozil when it comes to his style of play. He offers a lot of quality on the ball and is quite a creative presence in midfield. In the absence of such a player, Arsenal often had to rely on young Bukayo Saka to provide sparks of brilliance throughout the first half of the season.

Odegaard spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Real Sociedad and was one of their best players. He scored four goals and provided six assists in 31 appearances for them in La Liga.

Advertisement

Real Madrid are presently well stocked in the midfield department. However, with an ageing core that includes the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, Martin Odegaard was expected to be given more chances than he was earlier this season when he was still at Real Madrid.

Odegaard wants to stay at Arsenal. This would be an amazing signing if we got him permanently. He’s the key in our midfield 🎩 pic.twitter.com/KRyzX7j6XK — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) March 27, 2021

Given how differently he is valued at Real Madrid and Arsenal, the midfielder could very well be open to extending his stay at Arsenal and the Gunners will be delighted to keep him as well.