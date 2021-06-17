Hungary vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The Euros continue with a fresh set of fixtures as France travel to the Ferenc Puskás Stadium to take on Hungary in Group F on Saturday.

France head into the game following a hard-earned victory over Germany. Meanwhile, the hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of defending champions Portugal on Tuesday.

World champions France stamped their name as Euros 2020 title contenders when they claimed a 1-0 victory against fellow European powerhouse Germany on Tuesday.

In a game where Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both had goals chalked off for offside, France held on to their slender lead after Mats Hummels scored an own goal.

France have now gone six games unbeaten against Germany across all competitions, picking up four wins and two draws.

Didier Deschamps's men are currently on a five-game winning streak across all competitions. They have avoided defeat in their last eight, dating back to a 2-0 loss against Finland in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Hungary saw their unbeaten run come to an end when they were beaten 3-0 by Portugal in their opening group fixture.

Portugal hit three goals in the final six minutes of the game through Raphael Guerreiro and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo's brace made him the all-time leading goalscorer in the competition.

Prior to that, Marco Rossi's men went 11 games without defeat across all competitions, picking up seven wins and four draws.

Hungary are currently rock bottom in Group E and will aim to cause an upset and keep their Euros dreams alive when they welcome the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners.

Hungary vs France Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two nations, who last met at the 1986 FIFA World Cup. In that encounter, France claimed a 3-0 victory to secure a second-placed finish in Group C.

Hungary Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

France Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Hungary vs France Team News

Hungary

The hosts were dealt a huge blow after RB Leipzig man Dominik Szoboszlai sustained an injury which has ruled him out of the tournament. Zsolt Kalmar is also on the nation’s injury list.

Injured: Dominik Szoboszlai, Zsolt Kalmar

Suspended: None

France

Barring any late fitness issues, France head into this tie with a fully fit squad and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Hungary vs France Predicted XI

Hungary Predicted XI (3-5-2): Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, David Siger, Attila Fiola, Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic

France Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Hungary vs France Prediction

While Hungary head into the Euros in superb form, they have been paired with three European giants in Group E. They lost their opening fixture and now face the daunting task of taking on a rampant France side.

France head into this game with sky-high confidence, especially following their win over Germany. We predict they will claim all three points at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium.

Prediction: Hungary 0-2 France

