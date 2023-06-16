"I can see him at Manchester United" - Christian Eriksen makes bold claims about Erik ten Hag's striker target

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has had his say on the club's reported pursuit of compatriot Rasmus Hojlund. The Red Devils are in the market for a striker and have reportedly identified the young Denmark international as one of the options.

Eriksen believes Hojlund could be a good fit at Manchester United but claimed that he hasn't talked about the striker with manager Erik ten Hag.

“I can see him [Hojlund] at Manchester United, but I haven’t recommended him to Erik ten Hag,” Eriksen told Ekstra Bladet (via Manchester Evening News).

He also praised his Denmark teammate while steering clear of making a definitive statement on the transfer saga. He added:

“He is a fantastic guy and a good player and has really developed brilliantly at Atalanta. What the club ends up doing, I will not be able to answer.”

Serie A side Atalanta signed Hojlund in the 2022 summer window from Austrian club SK Sturm Graz. He impressed in his debut season for the club, scoring nine league goals in just 20 starts.

He has been impactful for Denmark as well, scoring five goals in just four matches for the national side. Eriksen and Hojlund have together played two matches for Denmark so far.

United currently have Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst as their two number nines. Both players failed to impress last season, scoring a collective 10 goals for the Red Devils. They also have Marcus Rashford who can play as a forward but is better suited operating on the left-flank.

"For younger players who come to the club, it can be really difficult" - Christian Eriksen on playing for Manchester United

Christian Eriksen also shed light on how Manchester United could be a daunting club for new players, especially youngsters. He said in the same interview:

“It's a club where there's a huge amount of attention because everyone has an attitude towards Manchester United. I had tried a lot when I came to the club. So I knew a little bit about what size the club was."

He added:

“For younger players who come to the club, it can be really difficult, because the club is the size it is now.”

Eriksen joined Manchester United as a free agent this summer and finished the season with two goals and 10 assists. He still has two more years remaining on his contract with the club.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes