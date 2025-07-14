"I feel very comfortable here" - Manchester United handed blow as 20-year-old rejects interest from Red Devils 

Manchester United have been dealt a significant blow in their transfer plans as highly rated Norwegian talent Eivind Helland has publicly turned down the prospect of moving to Old Trafford. The 20-year-old SK Brann star, who has caught the attention of several top European clubs with his impressive performances in the Eliteserien, made it clear that he is not ready to make a switch, choosing instead to focus on his development in Norway.

Manchester United have been actively involved in the ongoing transfer window. They completed a reported £62.5 million move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha last month and are progressing in their pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo. As per Norwegian outlet VG, the Red Devils now have their sights set on Eivind Helland and had scouts present in the stands to watch the defender during Brann's clash with Viking FK on Sunday, July 13.

Helland helped Brann secure a 3-1 win against their Norwegian counterparts, narrowing the gap between them and the Stavanger-based club. After the match, Eivind Helland was asked about the interest from Manchester United, to which he said (via VG):

“I haven’t thought much about it. It’s just the way it is. That’s the way the football world is. I’m very calm about it. I feel very comfortable here, and my plan is to be here. No (no plans to leave Brann for Manchester United). I’m going to play really well with Brann.”

Helland has been a key figure for Brann this season, having started every league match for the club. He is renowned for his versatility on the pitch. While he primarily plays as a center-back, he can also play as a defensive midfielder and as a right back.

Manchester United reach agreement to sign Premier League star – Reports

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, according to Football Transfers. The Red Devils have been locked in negotiations with Brentford regarding the transfer of Mbeumo since the transfer window opened. They have seen two bids rejected for the Cameroon international as failed to meet Brentford’s asking price.

As per the aforementioned source, United made a ‘major breakthrough’ and reach the progress necessary to finalise a deal on Monday morning. The Bees have reportedly been demanding €80m (£70m) for the 25-year-old, who has made it clear that his preferred destination is Old Trafford.

The report adds that the last remaining issues between United and Brentford have been resolved, and the transfer is now in the process of being finalized.

