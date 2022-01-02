“I’m sure he’s on Manchester United’s list” – Journalist drops transfer claim about player described as ‘complete footballer’ 

Manchester United have been linked with almost a handful of defensive midfielders in the market and Denis Zakaria is on the list now. According to a report from Pete O'Rourke, Manchester United could end up signing him for free as his contract runs out in 2022.

Manchester United currently have Nemanja Matic as a defensive midfielder. However, the Serbian is past his prime and cannot be trusted to start every match consistently due to his age. As a result, the club have been linked with many talented defensive midfielders in the world. Frankly, United could buy any of them as the club is financially well powered.

Recently, Manchester United's interest in signing Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria has gained great prominence. However, there are also a handful of other elite clubs looking to seal a deal with the star come this June 2022.

The Red Devils could also make a huge move by making a pre-agreement with the player in the coming weeks. However, it will all depend upon the other options that Manchester United are monitoring to fill in the role.

It remains to be seen if United will eventually sign Zakaria or not.

Manchester United's hunt to find a defensive midfielder

Experts and fans expected Manchester United to sign a defensive midfielder last summer. However, the club and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided against it. It is certainly one of the factors that cost the job of the Manchester United legend.

Six months into the current season, there is still a huge void left in the midfield position. Signing a defensive midfielder is considered a top priority for the Red Devils.

United Update @UnitedsUpdate Ralf Rangnick would like to bring in a defensive midfielder but only if a player of the right quality and mentality can be found but Manchester United may need to first trim a bloated squad to free up space on a soaring wage bill and free up funds. [Telegraph] #MUFC Ralf Rangnick would like to bring in a defensive midfielder but only if a player of the right quality and mentality can be found but Manchester United may need to first trim a bloated squad to free up space on a soaring wage bill and free up funds. [Telegraph] #MUFC

As mentioned earlier, Denis Zakaria is one of the star players that United are closely monitoring. The Red Devils have also been heavily linked with signing West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

However, there is a growing feeling that the club might pull off from signing him as the Hammers are demanding more than £100 million.

The Red Devils are also reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara. United have a variety of options to choose from. Their fans will certainly be interested to see which player the Red Devils have decided to place their trust in. But before that, Rangnick will have to free up space by selling players who aren't part of the bigger picture of the club.

