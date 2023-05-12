"I'm told that is the figure they're probably looking at" - Journalist claims Arsenal target will be available for £80m this summer

Journalist Graeme Bailey has reported that Arsenal will be able to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo for around £80 million this summer.

Caicedo was subject of interest from the Gunners this January, with the club even seeing a £70 million big rejected by the Seagulls (via TBR Football). However, he could turn out to be an option once again this summer if they are willing to pay an extra £10 million, according to Bailey.

He said on the "Talking Transfers" podcast (as quoted by TBR Football):

“I think £80m, if it gets above £80m I’m told that is the figure that they’re probably looking at. Caicedo, we know he wanted to leave in January and I think someone might pay that for Caicedo in the summer, especially with West Ham pushing for over £100m for Declan Rice.”

Bailey concluded:

“If I was Arsenal I would go for Caicedo even at equal sums, because I love him.”

West Ham United skipper Declan Rice is viewed as Arsenal's primary midfield target by various sources. However, Rice, who is contracted to the Hammers until 2025, might cost a mammoth £120 million in transfer fees alone, as per Sky Sports.

Caicedo could prove to be a cheaper option despite having a contract until 2027 with Brighton. The Ecuadorian, 21, is almost three years younger than Rice and even respectfully asked out of his current club via a Twitter post in January when he became aware of Arsenal's interest.

How have reported Arsenal targets Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo fared this season?

Both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo have played key roles for their respective clubs this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion are currently on course to secure European football for the first time in their history come the end of the season. They are seventh in the Premier League standings with 55 points from 33 matches, just two behind sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played two games more.

Caicedo has featured in 32 of those league matches, recording a goal and an assist. He has averaged a passing accuracy of 89%, 1.2 key passes, 1.5 interceptions, 2.9 tackles and 6.0 successful duels per game.

West Ham United, meanwhile, have their eyes set on European glory after a difficult Premier League campaign.

They confirmed their escape from relegation only earlier this month and are currently 15th in the table with 37 points from 35 matches. However, they hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal against AZ Alkmaar.

Rice has featured in 34 of their league games, registering three goals and two assists. He has also averaged a passing accuracy of 88%, 1.1 key passes, 1.8 interceptions, 2.3 tackles and 4.6 successful duels per game.

The Englishman has also played in nine of their 11 Conference League games, scoring and assisting once apiece. His passing accuracy in those games has gone up to 91%, but all of his other metrics have suffered marginal falls.

West Ham are notably yet to suffer a loss in the competition, recording 10 wins and one draw.

