"I see him at Liverpool " - Reliable journalist gives encouraging transfer update about superstar Jurgen Klopp target

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Jude Bellingham is more likely to join Liverpool this summer than Real Madrid. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market with major European clubs interested in his signature.

As per widespread reports, along with Liverpool and Real Madrid, Manchester City are also tracking the Englishman's situation. Though he still has two years left on his current contract at Westfalenstadion, he looks set to move in the upcoming summer window.

The Reds have been long-time admirers of Bellingham. This is also believed to be one of the reasons behind their reluctance to sign a world-class midfielder over the last couple of transfer windows.

As per Plettenberg, Jurgen Klopp's side could finally sign the England international this summer.

"I don't see Bellingham at Real Madrid, I see him at Liverpool in summer," he said on Sky Sports.

The journalist also claimed that Bellingham could cost between €100m to €150m as he doesn't have a release clause in his Dortmund contract. He added that Klopp is 'pushing' for the move to go through, but is yet to speak with the talented midfielder one-on-one.

Plettenberg said:

"We all think Bellingham will leave this summer, and that there is no chance Dortmund can keep him at this stage. But he has a contract without a release clause, so the price tag is very high. Dortmund want to have between €100m-€150m for him in the summer.

"There are three targets for him - Real Madrid, Man City and Liverpool. Liverpool are one of the favorites, and Jurgen Klopp is pushing, pushing, pushing for him and says he is his No. 1 transfer target.

"Klopp hasn't spoken to Bellingham personally yet, but the conversations have been held with people like Julian Ward. Now they just have to work out who is paying the money."

How Liverpool target Jude Bellingham has fared for Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund in a €25 million move from Birmingham City. The youngster has since made 113 appearances for them across competitions, scoring 20 and assisting 22 goals. He has won one title, lifting the DFB-Pokal in 2021.

Bellingham has been in fine form this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting four more from midfield. The 19-year-old impressed in the FIFA World Cup as well, scoring and assisting once each as England reached the quarterfinals. He also became the Three Lions' second-youngest scorer at the quadrennial tournament.

