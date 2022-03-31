"I am sure he will help us" - Sergio Busquets confirms Barcelona have signed 25-year-old star 

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has reported that his club have signed AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. Kessie will run out of contract at Milan at the end of the season and is all set to arrive at the Camp Nou as a free agent.

The Ivorian midfield star, who joined Milan from Atalanta in 2019, is hailed as one of the most promising central midfielders in the game. The 25-year-old is quick and adaptable and has a knack for popping up with goals from time to time.

The Blaugrana are yet to confirm his arrival officially. One of their captains, though, could not hold the good news in, confirming that Barcelona have indeed signed the would-be free agent. Discussing Kessie’s traits and transfer status with RAC1 (via Football-Italia), Busquets said:

“He has to fit in with the coach, who has surely seen him and signed him. I am happy to have a stronger team and that people want to come here. I’ve seen him play. He’s physically strong, doesn’t lose many balls, holds the ball well… I’m sure he’ll do well and help us.”

Kessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. Here we go. After verbal agreement reached days ago, Franck Kessié has signed as new Barcelona player until June 2026 - it’s gonna be four year deal, he joins as free agent from AC Milan.Kessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. Here we go. After verbal agreement reached days ago, Franck Kessié has signed as new Barcelona player until June 2026 - it’s gonna be four year deal, he joins as free agent from AC Milan. 🔵🔴 #FCBKessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. https://t.co/9kFCIPJXn5

Kessie was recently booed by Milan supporters for going back on his words. Last summer, he said that he wanted to remain at the San Siro forever only to turn down a contract extension. The Barcelona-bound midfielder has played 214 games for the Rossoneri, registering 36 goals and 16 assists.

The 25-year-old has reportedly signed a four-year contract with the Blaugrana and has already passed the medical at the Camp Nou. He could earn €6.5 million net annually at the club.

Franck Kessie’s arrival offers flexibility to Barcelona

At Milan, Kessie has proven himself to be a versatile midfielder. A natural central midfielder, the former Atalanta man can push forward and is also comfortable as a defensive midfielder. With the Ivorian's arrival, Xavi could be free to tinker with his midfield.

Frenkie De Jong - 86%

Franck Kessie - 80%

Nico Gonzalez - 80%

Pedri - 78%

Sergio Busquets - 77%



Good luck trying to get the ball... 🤤 Dribble success rate in the league of Barcelona's midfielders this season:Frenkie De Jong - 86%Franck Kessie - 80%Nico Gonzalez - 80%Pedri - 78%Sergio Busquets - 77%Good luck trying to get the ball... 🤤 Dribble success rate in the league of Barcelona's midfielders this season: ✅ Frenkie De Jong - 86%⌛ Franck Kessie - 80%✅ Nico Gonzalez - 80%✅ Pedri - 78%✅ Sergio Busquets - 77%😅 Good luck trying to get the ball... https://t.co/owgyr2N1Pw

The Milan midfielder could fill in for an ageing Busquets or give Frenkie de Jong a break during the business end of the campaign. Xavi could also go for a four-man midfield against physically superior teams. With a workhorse like Kessie at their disposal, Barcelona could take their midfield play to a new level.

