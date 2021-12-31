“I urge Arteta to do it” – Kevin Campbell highlights 2 positions where Arsenal are ‘light’ and must strengthen in January

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be looking to sign some players in the upcoming transfer window. Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has some advice for the manager regarding the same. Campbell recently told Football Insider that the Gunners should go out and sign a Striker and Central Midfielder this January.

During a recent interaction with Football Insider, Campbell spoke about Arsenal's transfer window. He said:

"Striker and central midfield – no doubt. Those are the two positions where Arsenal are going to be a bit light in the next couple of months. There’s the situation with Aubameyang, and he and Partey are both off to the African Cup of Nations in a matter of days."

He added:

"If Arteta can go in there and do business in both positions then Arsenal will come out of January a lot stronger. If the funds are available, and the right player is there for the taking, I urge Arteta to do it.”

Arsenal have been on a roll for the last few weeks. The club have been churning out great results which has placed them in an impressive fourth place in the points table. They have won their last four Premier League matches, scoring 14 goals. Consistency will be very important moving forward and Arteta will be stressing the same to his players on the training ground.

However, tough times are ahead for the Gunners as the club will be out of depth in many positions during the upcoming month. Star players including the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe are set to take part in the African Cup of Nations. It will keep them out until the end of January.

The upcoming transfer window will be very much crucial for Arsenal as the club look to add some depth to their squad. Mikel Arteta has already stated that the club will be looking for a solution during January.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



Mikel Arteta has praised Arsenal's "unity" following his side's 5-0 win at Norwich City.

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta praises Martin Odegaard after securing a win against Norwich

Arsenal hammered Norwich City 5-0 in their last Premier League match on Sunday. After the impressive win against Norwich, Mikel Arteta spoke to the press and heaved praises on Norwegian star Martin Odegaard. Arteta stated that Odegaard has the capability of gliding the whole team together.

Squawka Football @Squawka Martin Ødegaard has created more chances (17), more Big Chances (4) and played more through balls (8) than any other player in the Premier League so far this December.



Are you not entertained? 😅 Martin Ødegaard has created more chances (17), more Big Chances (4) and played more through balls (8) than any other player in the Premier League so far this December.Are you not entertained? 😅 https://t.co/TqnYDUiARl

"I think he is playing fantastically well. He helps us a lot, he glides the team together and I am really pleased with him. It was very good [today]. A really traditional day in this country and to play football in this atmosphere, it was great.” said Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal will now keep their sights on Manchester City for their match on New Year's Day in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta will not be in the dugout as the Gunners manager has been affected with Covid-19. So fans expect Arsenal to hold their fort and try to sneak in with a win or draw against the table-toppers.

Edited by Aditya Singh