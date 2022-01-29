Ibiza vs Real Zaragoza prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

The Segunda Division continues this weekend and will extend into the new week. Ibiza will host Real Zaragoza at the Estadi Can Misses on Monday night.

Ibiza are adapting to life quite brilliantly under new manager Paco Jemez. They beat Malaga 5-0 in their last game in a very clinical performance, marking a third straight win for the hosts under the Spanish manager.

The home team sit ninth in the league table with 34 points from 24 games. They will be looking to continue their good run of form as they inch closer to the promotion playoff spots.

Real Zaragoza, on the other hand, are in poor form at the moment. They played out a goalless draw against Real Valladolid last time out, marking their second consecutive 0-0 game and fifth straight game without a win across all competitions.

Real Zaragoza sit 16th in the Segunda Division with 28 points after 24 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways on Monday as they try to put distance between themselves and the drop zone.

Ibiza vs Real Zaragoza Head-to-Head

There has been just one meeting between Ibiza and Real Zaragoza. The two teams faced off in the reverse meeting of Monday's fixture earlier in the season. The game ended goalless, with a lackluster showing from the sides amounting to just two shots on target from both teams combined.

Ibiza Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Real Zaragoza Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Ibiza vs Real Zaragoza Team News

Ibiza

Mateusz Bogusz came off injured in the first half of Ibiza's last game and is expected to miss Monday's clash.

Injured: Mateusz Bogusz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Zaragoza

Borja Sainz and Nano Mesa both came off injured against Real Valladolid last weekend and are set to miss the Ibiza clash. The duo join Daniel Lasure and Carlos Martin Vigaray on the injury list for the visitors.

Injured: Daniel Lasure, Carlos Martin Vigaray, Borja Sainz, Nano Mesa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ibiza vs Real Zaragoza Predicted XI

Ibiza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Dominguez; Miguel Cifuentes, David Goldar, Juan Fernandez, Gonzalo Escobar; Papakouli Diop, Manu Molina; Cristian Herrera, Miguel Angel Guerrero, Miguel Villar; Sergio Castel

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alvaro Raton; Pep Chavarria, Jair Amador, Alejandro Frances, Fran Gamez; Radosav Petrovic, Francho Serrano, Sergio Bermejo; Juan Narvaez, Ivan Azon, Miguel Puche

Ibiza vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

Ibiza have won three games on the bounce, scoring 13 goals in that period which is more than they managed in their 15 games prior.

Real Zaragoza are winless and goalless in their last five games across all competitions. They are winless in their last four league games on the road and could see that streak extend to five games on Monday.

Prediction: Ibiza 2-0 Real Zaragoza

Edited by Peter P