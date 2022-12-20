“If anything goes wrong, we can blame it on Benzema” – Investigative journalist Romain Molina uncovers stunning details about France team

Renowned investigative journalist Romain Molina has made some sensational claims, highlighting Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema's poor relationship with some of France’s players and the French Football Federation.

The 35-year-old injured his thigh a day before the commencement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He immediately returned to Real Madrid and recovered before the knockouts of the World Cup. Still, France boss Didier Deschamps opted against calling him back to Qatar. A day after France lost the World Cup final to Argentina on penalties (4-2; 3-3 extra time), Molina shared how the 34-year-old was treated by France.

According to Molina, the FFF had already made up it its mind to put the blame on Benzema if anything went wrong at the 2021 European Championship. France lost to Switzerland on penalties and were eliminated in the Round of 16.

"What some people of the French Football Federation said after the Euro 2021: 'If anything goes wrong, we can blame it on Benzema,'" tweeted Madrid Xtra, citing Molina.

"What some people of the French Football Federation said after the Euro 2021: 'If anything goes wrong, we can blame it on Benzema,'" tweeted Madrid Xtra, citing Molina.

It has been claimed that Antoine Griezmann and Hugo Lloris were happy when the Real Madrid No. 9 was forced to leave France’s World Cup camp in November. They reportedly considered Les Bleus their team and did not want their leadership to be challenged.

It has been claimed that Antoine Griezmann and Hugo Lloris were happy when the Real Madrid No. 9 was forced to leave France's World Cup camp in November. They reportedly considered Les Bleus their team and did not want their leadership to be challenged.

Molina also claimed that players who publicly supported the veteran striker were given a slap on the wrist.

Molina also claimed that players who publicly supported the veteran striker were given a slap on the wrist.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner played 97 games for France’s senior team and scored 37 goals before announcing his international retirement on Monday (December 19).

Karim Benzema posts unapologetic message announcing international retirement

Hours after France lost the 2022 FIFA World Cup final to Argentina, one of their best players, Karim Benzema, announced his international retirement.

Breaking the norm, the striker did not dedicate paragraphs to coaches and teammates. Instead, he said that he was proud of everything he had done, as it had led him to where he was in his career.

His Instagram post read (as translated from French):

“I made the effort and mistakes it took to be where I am today, and I’m proud of it! I wrote my story, and ours ends.”

Raphael Varane, Vinicius Junior and Mario Balotelli were some of the notable sporting personalities who came out to thank the Los Blancos forward for his services.

