"Imminent signing" - Journalist confirms Arsenal are close to offloading forgotten 26-year-old

Galatasaray are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, who has fallen out of favor in London.

Torreira, who is in the final year of his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, impressed during his one-year loan spell at Fiorentina last season. The 26-year-old featured in 35 matches for the Serie A outfit, registering five goals and two assists in the process.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Galatasaray are close to finalising a deal with Arsenal for Torreira with just a few formalities left. Moretto further stated that the parties are working to reach the final point of negotiations as soon as possible.

The Uruguayan is set to sign a four-year deal with the Turkish club after the completion of a €7 million deal, as per MARCA (via Eduardo Hagn).

Arsenal have received Galatasaray proposal for Lucas Torreira. It would be a permanent deal, waiting for the player to agree on personal terms. Arsenal are prepared to accept and sell Torreira immediately.

Earlier in June, Torreira opened up about his current situation at the north London club. He told El Telegrafo (as quoted by The Sun):

"There is no chance [of me staying at Arsenal]. From the beginning, they told me that I had no place, so I don't want to stay either because I suffered a lot. It cost me a lot to adapt and my idea is to now go to Italy or Spain. What I wanted was to stay at Fiorentina but it didn't happen for various reasons, so we'll look for a new direction."

Torreira joined the Gunners from Sampdoria in 2018 for £26 million, and has so far made 89 appearances across all competitions for them.

Arsenal are set to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their Premier League season opener on August 5.

Arsenal aim to offload 11 players

According to The Sun, Arsenal are keen to clear out unwanted players ahead of the 2022-23 season, including club-record signing Nicolas Pepe.

While Bernd Leno is on his way out to newly-promoted Fulham on an £8 million deal, Nuno Tavares has been sent out on loan to Marseille.

Bernd Leno will undergo medical later this week as new Fulham player. He will sign until June 2025 with option included for further season. Full agreement with Arsenal worth £8m fee completed yesterday. It will be official this week.

The Gunners are also hoping to raise as much as £50 million from the sale of Hector Bellerin, Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson.

Folarin Balogun and Arthur Okonwko are set to secure precious minutes during their loan spells at Stade Reims and Crewe Alexandra respectively.

Alex Runarsson is also considered to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

