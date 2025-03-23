Incoming Arsenal director Andrea Berta wants Gunners to sign £113m rated duo in the summer: Reports

Andrea Berta is set to make a major double swoop during his expected Arsenal recruitment overhaul this summer, according to GiveMeSport (via TEAMTalk). The new sporting director has set his sights on the Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Their cumulative price tag would be something in the region of £113 million.

With 13 goals and four assists in 26 league games this season, Cunha has been among the most productive performers in the Premier League. The Brazilian would give the Gunners’ forward line creativity and goal threat, with the club ready to listen to offers for Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

The north London side have been targeting Zubimendi in recent years and he is, therefore, a potential long-term midfield option. The 25 year-old has made 38 appearances across all the competitions for Real Sociedad this season. The Gunners wish to bring his consistency to England.

Berta believes he will be key in bolstering the Gunners central spine alongside Declan Rice with the likes of Thomas Partey leaving the club. Another midfielder, Jorginho, reportedly looks destined for the exit at the Emirates Stadium, leaving a gap in the squad that could be filled by Zubimendi.

Arsenal monitoring Newcastle midfielder ahead of potential summer bid

The Gunners are reportedly keeping tabs on Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as they gear up for a busy summer in the transfer market. Despite some speculation that the Gunners had £58 million bid rejected, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has denied there has been any offer made.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel (via Football Fancast):

"We are having many reports on Bruno Guimaraes, reports about Arsenal and other clubs interested in Bruno Guimaraes. What I am able to tell you today is that despite all of the stories involving Arsenal, I’m not aware of any concrete negotiation or concrete contact between Arsenal or Bruno Guimaraes."

He continued:

"He was on the list when the director was Edu Gaspar, they’re Brazilians, so the connection is there. Now the new director is Andrea Berta, and at the moment I’m not aware of any direct contact for Bruno Guimaraes and Arsenal."

Guimaraes has also remained a key player for Newcastle this term. He played a part in the Magpies winning the EFL Cup, their first major domestic trophy in seven decades. Even if he is sold, it won't be for cheap, as the Brazilian midfielder is on a contract until 2028.

