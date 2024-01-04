INEOS group identifies Plan B if Erik ten Hag is sacked as Manchester United manager: Reports

Manchester United announced a 25% acquisition of the club's shares by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group on Christmas eve. The decision to make this group part owners of the club reportedly comes with the condition that INEOS will run the footballing operations henceforth.

One big decision the club reportedly are thinking about right now is the choice of manager going ahead. Erik ten Hag was appointed by the club back in the summer of 2022.

Despite a promising first season, things have fallen apart this time around for the Dutchman. A report from Fichajes is now claiming that while INEOS wants to stick with ten Hag at least till the end of the season, bad results on the pitch might force them to look for alternatives.

One name which has reportedly propped up on their radar is that of Graham Potter, as a potential Plan B if they decide to part ways with ten Hag this season.

The former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion manager is currently out of a job, after being sacked by the Blues last year. While he failed to make his mark at Chelsea, a club going through intense transition, Potter did make a big impact with Brighton.

He brought in an attractive brand of football at Brighton, which was paired with a good run of results, enough for them to make it into Europe. Fichajes has claimed that the club currently find them 'at crossroads' over the decision of ten Hag's future.

Manchester United have struggled with consistency this season

Manchester United have lost 14 of their 28 games this season across competitions. Interestingly they have the joint sixth-best number of wins in the league, despite their poor brand of football in this campaign.

It shows a lack of consistency for the Red Devils. United are currently eighth in the Premier League table, out of the Carabao Cup and finished fourth in their Champions League group stage to crash out of Europe as well.

Their next game is in the FA Cup, where they face Wigan Athletic in the third round on January 8.