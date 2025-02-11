INEOS set to make more than 100 redundancies at Manchester United as they aim to increase funds for first team: Reports

As per reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are set to lay off more than 100 members of staff at Manchester United. According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils' new co-owners are working on cutting costs as they work towards increasing funds for the first team.

When INEOS took over club operations, the Red Devils had over 1000 staff members - twice as many as their neighborhood rivals Manchester City, who had 520 staff members.

They laid off around 250 members, but the cost-cutting measures are set to continue this year, with more than 100 potentially on their way out. The report states that the number is likely to be above 100, but less than 200.

INEOS boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe has invested upwards of £241 million in the club. However, with Manchester United reportedly working towards moving to a new stadium, funds remain an issue.

As per the report, these cost-saving measures will help the Red Devils comply with the Premier League's financial rules. The report from the Daily Mail has also noted that the affected members of staff have not yet been formally informed about the decision to let them go.

United also announced an increase in ticket prices recently, which drew sharp criticism from fans.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim impressed with Alejandro Garnacho's improvement

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has shared his delight with Alejandro Garnacho's improvement. The winger was notably dropped from the first team, alongside Marcus Rashford, back in December.

However, while Rashford is now on loan at Aston Villa, Garnacho has continued to enjoy plenty of first team minutes. He was instrumental in their 2-1 FA Cup win over Leicester City, coming on from the bench to make a telling impact.

Asked about Garnacho's return to regular first team duty, Ruben Amorim told the press (via the club website):

“We are talking about like the standards... he changed everything. He trains really well... Every time he came on the pitch, it was a different guy, receiving the information and playing. So it’s simple things, it’s not a big thing. It's just, I’m really happy and you can see it..."

Garnacho has played 37 games for Manchester United this season. He has been important in attack, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in that period.

