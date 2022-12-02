Injured Argentina star could make the bench for FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash - Reports

Angel Di Maria may be available to make the bench for Argentina in their FIFA World Cup last 16 clash with Australia on Saturday, 3 December, as per Gaston Martinez.

The Juventus winger suffered a contracture in his left knee and was substituted in La Albiceleste's 2-0 victory over Poland on 30 November.

However, the 34-year-old looks set to make the bench for Lionel Scaloni's side against Australia.

Di Maria will undergo tests today (2 December) to assess his potential availability for the last 16 tie.

He should be able to make an appearance from the substitutes bench.

The former Paris Saint-Germain attacker started all three of Argentina's group-stage fixtures.

Di Maria assisted Lionel Messi's opener in the South American side's 2-0 win over Mexico.

The attacker is one of the most experienced members of Argentina's squad at the FIFA World Cup, and he is an important player for Scaloni's team.

He has earned 127 international caps, scoring 27 goals and providing 26 assists.

La Albiceleste will face an Australian side that qualified for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for just the second time in six appearances.

Argentina manager Scaloni has blasted the scheduling of his side's last 16 FIFA World Cup tie

Scaloni bemoans the schedule of matches

Argentina face Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan just 72 hours removed from winning Group C after a 2-0 win over Poland.

La Albiceleste have a day less than Group C runners-up Poland, who face France in their Round of 16 clash on Sunday, 4 December.

Scaloni lamented the scheduling following his team's win over Bialo-Czerwoni, saying in the early hours of local time in Qatar (via the Daily Mail):

"I think it’s crazy we are playing in just over two days, as winners of this group. Its 1am and tomorrow we have to prepare. Conditions are not great but we all have to play it."

Although Scaloni is unhappy with the lack of preparation time for his side, he may be relieved he is not in Poland's shoes.

Czesław Michniewicz's men take on the reigning world champions France, who have been in fine form.

Les Bleus claimed victories over Australia 4-1 and Denmark 2-1 before Didier Deschamps decided to rest star players in a shock 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.

Argentina have a quarter-final encounter with either the Netherlands or the USA if they make it past Australia.

