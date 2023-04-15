Injured Barcelona star set to return to action this month - Reports

Injuries have plagued Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele, who has seen little playtime since sustaining a thigh injury during a match against Girona in late January. However, he looks set to return to action this April, according to Football Espana.

Barca initially anticipated a brief absence, with Dembele slated to return during the Europa League face-off against Manchester United. Unfortunately, his recovery has taken longer than expected, with the winger still unfit for action even six weeks after the originally scheduled comeback.

However, a glimmer of hope has emerged for Dembele and Barcelona, as recent reports from Sport indicate that a tentative return date has been established. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Dembele could potentially rejoin his teammates for the match against Rayo Vallecano on April 26.

Barcelona find themselves in a similar predicament with Pedri, another key player out due to injury. However, as the club edges closer to securing the La Liga title, there is no urgent need to rush either player back onto the field. This allows the team to prioritize their athletes' long-term health and recovery.

The extended absence of both Dembele and Pedri has undoubtedly been a source of frustration for the team, but it seems the end of this challenging period is finally in sight. Barca fans will eagerly await the return of these talented players, hoping to witness their contributions to the team's continued success.

Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona gathers momentum

Recent reports suggest that Lionel Messi may be on the verge of a sensational return to his former club Barcelona. Speculation about the Argentine superstar coming back to the Catalan giants has been mounting, and now it appears that La Liga is already preparing a marketing strategy for Messi's possible return.

Journalist Joan Fontes, via Barca Universal, claims that sources close to the negotiations described the situation as "very hot." Messi, now 35 years old, reportedly wants to return to Barca at any cost during the summer transfer window.

The football legend left the club for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021 after the Catalans faced financial difficulties that prevented them from renewing his contract.

Messi's current contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of this season. Although there have been discussions about a contract renewal with the French champions, things haven't gone smoothly, and Messi's relationship with PSG fans has soured. As a result, his exit from the club seems increasingly likely.

