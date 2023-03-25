Injured Barcelona star set to return in time for La Liga clash with Elche - Reports

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will reportedly be fit in time to face Elche next Saturday (April 1). The Uruguayan defender has been nursing an adductor injury.

Araujo was forced to withdraw from Uruguay's international fixtures against Japan and South Korea. Barca fans have fretted over his availability for the trip to the Estadio Martínez Valero. However, Diario AS reports that Araujo is evolving positively from his injury. The defender is expected to be ready to take on bottom-placed Elche.

It will be a vital boost for Xavi's side, who are racing towards their first La Liga title since 2019. They have a 12-point cushion over second-placed Real Madrid. Araujo has been a key player for the Blaugrana this season, making 22 appearances across competitions and helping the defense keep 12 clean sheets. He has also scored one goal and provided one assist.

Alongside this, Araujo's availability will aid the absence of Andreas Christensen. The Dane has been ruled out until next month with a calf injury. Barcelona's defensive duo Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde are out on international duty. The Catalan giants will hope they return fully fit.

It is also speculated that Araujo may start against Elche alongside Eric Garcia in the center of defense. Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba are tipped to start as full-backs.

Barcelona are growing in confidence of sealing the capture of Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan could be heading to the Nou Camp in the summer.

Barcelona are keeping tabs on City midfielder Gundogan, 32, whose contract with the Premier League club expires at the end of the season. According to The Athletic, the former Germany international may be willing to take a wage cut to coincide with Barca's financial limitations.

Pep Guardiola's side have held talks with Gundogan over extending his stay at the Etihad but to no avail. The Cityzens are holding out for a short-term deal which the midfielder isn't fond of as he wants long-term security.

For now, Gundogan is concentrating on a strong finish to the season with City, who are challenging on three fronts. They are chasing Premier League leaders Arsenal, trailing the Gunners by eight points with a game in hand. Guardiola's men face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and Sheffield United in the FA Cup semifinals.

Gundogan has featured 37 times across competitions, scoring four goals and contributing as many assists. He may be viewed as the potential replacement for Sergio Busquets, whose Barcelona contract also expires at the end of the season.

