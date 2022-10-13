Injury blow for Real Madrid as 3 crucial first-team stars miss training ahead of El Clasico against Barcelona - Reports 

Real Madrid have suffered an injury blow ahead of El Clasico against Barcelona, with three first-team regulars missing training, per Madrid Xtra.

Los Blancos take on Barca on in a top-of-the-table clash on October 16, with both sides having won seven and drawn one of their opening eight league fixtures.

However, Madrid have are fretting over the fitness of three players ahead of the El Clasico with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, defender Antonio Rudiger, and midfielder Dani Ceballos missing training.

Real Madrid will be eager to have all three fit and available for the game with just three days until Barcelona visit the Santiago Bernabeu.

Courtois has picked up a back problem which has seen him miss five of Madrid's last fixtures.

In that time, Carlo Ancelotti's side have dropped to second, dropping points against Osasuna on October 2 in a 1-1 draw.

The Belgian had been an ever-present for Los Blancos prior to the injury but Andriy Lunin has come in as his replacement while he spends time on the sidelines.

Courtois has made nine appearances across competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Rudiger scored a vital equalizer for Madrid in a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk on October 11.

However, it came at a price as he collided with Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in the process and received a nasty gash to the forehead.

He required stitches and has seemingly not been able to train with his teammates today (October 13).

The German defender arrived at the Bernabeu as a free agent from Chelsea this past summer and has made 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.

Ceballos picked up a hamstring injury in training last week and tests diagnosed the Spaniard with an injury to his femoral bicep.

The midfielder has faced huge competition for a spot in Ancelotti's side with several top talents contending to play in the midfield.

The Spaniard has made nine appearances, providing an assist.

Real Madrid will need to be at their best against Barcelona

Barca head to the Bernabeu

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been in superb form in the league so far this season and the El Clasico promises to be a tantalizing affair.

Xavi Hernandez has overseen an impressive turnaround at the Nou Camp, having succeeded Ronald Koeman at the back end of last year.

The Blaugrana were floundering in 9th before their former midfielder took over.

They are now back in what looks like being a much more closely fought title race with Madrid than last season.

Real Madrid won the title with a 13 point lead over the Catalan giants.

Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from their massive setback in the Champions League on October 12 which saw them draw 3-3 with Inter Milan.

