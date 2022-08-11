Injury concern for Arsenal as key player spotted with knee brace ahead of clash against Leicester City 

Premier League giants Arsenal could be without the services of Ben White for their game against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 13.

According to the Daily Cannon, the England international was spotted wearing a knee brace in photos from the club's training session from 9 August. The 24-year-old took part in training but could be rested for the game against Brendan Rodgers' side to avoid aggravating any potential injury.

White joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for £50 million. He enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the club, forming a formidable partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the Gunners' defense.

White made 32 Premier League appearances last season, helping the Gunners maintain 13 clean sheets and finish fifth in the table. The centre-back struggled with injuries during the latter stages of last season.

White was involved in just one of Arsenal's last five league games. He was forced to miss games against West Ham United and Leeds United. He was on the bench against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

The 24-year-old started and played the entirety of 90 minutes in the Gunners' opening Premier League game of the 2022-23 season against Crystal Palace last weekend. He was deployed as a right-back as Takehiro Tomiyasu was ruled out due to injury.

Any injury to the influential defender could prove to be a blow to the club, who have enjoyed an impressive transfer window and start to the campaign. The Gunners will be keen to keep their best players fit to continue to improve and develop under Arteta.

Arsenal's strength in depth will be a massive asset for them this season

Arsenal's lack of squad depth was one of the major reasons for their downfall last season. The Gunners were the favorites to finish in the top four of the Premier League midway through the campaign. However, a lack of quality and back-ups for key players resulted in them finishing fifth in the league table, thereby missing out on the 2022-23 Champions League.

Arteta's side have bolstered their ranks considerably this summer by adding Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, and Marquinhos to their squad. William Saliba is also available now after spending the last three seasons on loan at Saint-Etienne, Nice, and Marseille, respectively.

The Frenchman finally made his Premier League debut for the Gunners last weekend against Crystal Palace and is set to become a key member of the club's squad this season. Japanese full-back Tomiyasu is also believed to be close to returning to action.

The north London club's strength in depth will help them deal with injuries, keep players and rotate the squad. Therefore, an injury to White could have less of an impact on their performances.

