Inter Miami agree deal to sign 28-year-old midfielder to bolster squad around Lionel Messi - Reports

Inter Miami are set on bolstering the squad around Lionel Messi, which has led them to reportedly show interest in 28-year-old midfielder Matias Rojas.

The Paraguay international started his career in his home country with Cerro Porteno, spending half a decade at the club. He then switched to Racing Club, having spent a number of years on loan in Argentina. Following his stint there, Rojas moved to join Corinthians in Brazil last summer.

However, after making 30 appearances for the club, legal problems concerning payments for image rights have surfaced between Rojas and Corinthians (via The Athletic). This has led to a suspension of sorts, as the 28-year-old has not played in a match since February 2024.

According to The Athletic, the Brazilian outfit are intent on terminating his contract, which will allow him move to another club freely. He was seen watching Inter Miami beat Nashville in the MLS on April 21, having already agreed a deal to join up with Lionel Messi's side.

The deal hasn't been announced officially as of the time of this publication, but it is expected to go through imminently. Rojas will be looking to set aside his problematic episode with Corinthians and focus on potentially getting through the MLS playoffs with the Herons.

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi scores game-winning brace against Nashville

Matias Rojas will be pleased about his new team, as he watched them beat Nashville 3-1, with Messi scoring two goals to add to his total MLS tally.

The game started problematically for Inter Miami as they quickly fell behind within two minutes on Saturday, April 20. It was an own-goal from Franco Negri that put Nashville ahead, but the visitors' celebrations were short-lived as they didn't score another goal.

Only nine minutes later, Messi provided the equalizer to begin the comeback for the Herons. The Argentine superstar then turned provider for Sergio Busquets to head in and put the Florida outfit ahead on the cusp of half-time.

Late on in the game, Lionel Messi was once again the man on show. He scored from the penalty spot to seal the win and snatch all three points for Inter Miami. This season, the legendary playmaker has now scored seven goals and provided three assists in just six league games.

Lionel Messi is arguably the reason Inter Miami sit at the very top of both the Eastern Conference and the Supporters' Shield. If he can stay fit, Messi will be available to play against New England Revolution on April 27.