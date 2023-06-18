Inter Miami begin negotiations with Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate over summer move: Reports

Inter Miami have reportedly begun talks to sign Jordi Alba to facilitate a reunion with Barcelona great Lionel Messi.

Alba, 34, is currently assessing his options after being released as a free agent at the end of his Barcelona deal.

An offensive-minded left-back renowned for his crossing and passing, the 92-cap Spain international spent 11 years at Camp Nou. He helped them lift 18 trophies, including six La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League crown.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Inter Miami have already sat down with Alba's agents ahead of a Bosman move this summer. The Major League Soccer outfit are keen to register the star as a targeted allocation money (TAM) player.

Inter Miami are also reportedly aiming to hand the former Valencia man additional streams of revenue on top of his $2 million-a-season salary. They are working on figuring out varied sponsorship formulas to convince the left-back.

Alba, who is a one-time UEFA Euro winner, has also drawn interest from Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan of late. He is expected to relay his decision about his future after the 2023 UEFA Nations League final on Sunday (June 18).

Overall, Alba scored 27 goals and provided 99 assists in 459 appearances for Barcelona between 2012 and 2023.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami have already confirmed that Alba's former Barcelona teammate Messi is set to join them at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. They are also said to be interested in signing Sergio Busquets soon.

Ex-Barcelona star showers praise on Inter Miami-bound Lionel Messi

When asked whether Lionel Messi is the best in the world, former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert told JohnnyBet:

"Yes, that's what I think. Of course, from the time that I was playing. But, there is [Diego] Maradona, Pele, [Johan] Cruyff... you name them. But if you see, and with all respect to all the other legends, what Messi achieves and has achieved – seven Golden Balls, I don't know how many Champions League trophies, World Cup, Copa America."

Heaping praise on the 175-cap Argentina international for his numerous achievements in the sport, Kluivert added:

"He has won all the cups that a football player can win in his lifetime and also the personal prizes, seven times, or even other prizes as well. To be very honest, I consider him as one of the greatest, if not the greatest player ever."

Earlier last year, the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner completed his trophy collection after guiding Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup triumph. He registered seven goals and three assists in seven appearances in Qatar.

So far, Messi has registered 807 goals and 394 assists in 1028 games at club and country level, lifting 43 trophies.

