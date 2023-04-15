Inter Miami CF make interesting trade to leave space for Lionel Messi in the squad - Reports

Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami are reported to be among the non-European contenders vying to sign Lionel Messi. The Argentine forward's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire in June, and Inter Miami appear to be preparing to make a move for him, according to PSG Talk.

In a recent strategic trade, Inter Miami exchanged Bryce Duke and Ariel Lassiter for Kamal Miller and $1.3 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from CF Montreal. This additional budget is expected to help the team accommodate deals for high-profile players like Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, under the salary cap.

Despite Miami's efforts, Lionel Messi has indicated a preference for remaining in Europe. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will likely be difficult to convince to make the move to the MLS.

However, Inter Miami are expected to present a compelling offer that the PSG forward may find difficult to turn down.

Miami's pursuit of veteran players like Messi and Busquets demonstrates the club's commitment to securing top talent. The additional GAM acquired through their recent trade could be the decisive factor in bringing the Argentine maestro to play in the MLS next season.

Lionel Messi has been announced as the face of Louis Vuitton's new campaign

Messi has joined forces with renowned fashion house Louis Vuitton for their latest campaign, "Horizons Never End." Following his successful collaboration with the brand and fellow soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in a pre-World Cup advertisement, Messi has now taken the spotlight as the face of this new initiative.

The "Horizons Never End" campaign celebrates the spirit of travel and pays tribute to Louis Vuitton's iconic Horizon collection. The fashion house's website states (via GOAL):

"In a series of photos taken by photographer and filmmaker Glen Luchford, football legend Lionel Messi is captured en route to his next destination, accompanied by his Horizon suitcase. Emblematic of the Maison’s heritage, the Louis Vuitton Horizon line offers unprecedented perspectives and infinite freedom."

As Messi's future with Paris Saint-Germain remains uncertain, the "Horizons Never End" campaign takes on a new level of relevance. It could soon be time for the legendary footballer to pack his bags once more and explore fresh opportunities.

