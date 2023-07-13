Inter Miami have decided to terminate 29-year-old star's contract in order to make room for Lionel Messi - Reports

Inter Miami are prepared to bid adieu to Rodolfo Pizarro, one of the club's designated players, clearing the path for new signing Lionel Messi. This strategic play reportedly came about through a mutual agreement between the club and the Mexican international to end his contract.

Transfermarkt (via HITC) has revealed that Pizarro will be headed for Greek champions AEK Athens as a free agent. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi looks set to fill the void left by Pizarro.

The Argentine legend's grand announcement as Inter Miami's latest addition has caused a major stir, breaking up rumors about a potential reunion with Barcelona.

The Blaugrana were unable to raise the funds required to propose a suitable contract for their prodigal son, who opted to quickly set this future in stone by opting for Miami.

Pizarro was the pioneer designated player, signing for Inter Miami in 2020. However, the transition from Liga MX to MLS proved challenging for him.

Now, Pizarro, who graced the field in 47 matches and netted seven goals before his loan spell at Monterrey last year, hopes to reignite his form in Europe with AEK.

Since returning to Miami in January, Pizarro has seen action in a mere 15 matches. His move to AEK offers him a chance to compete in the UEFA Champions League, a coveted experience many footballers dream of.

In his place, Lionel Messi will be looking to exceed expectations with David Beckham's Miami side.

Lionel Messi touches down in Florida ahead of his Inter Miami debut

Argentina Rodriguez Farewell

Touching down at Fort Lauderdale Airport, Lionel Messi looks set to kickstart his anticipated career with Inter Miami.

Following the termination of his two-year Ligue 1 contract with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi's early June announcement of his MLS move has raised expectations for his debut in America.

The MLS outfit is orchestrating Messi's grand entrance to align with their inaugural match in the Leagues Cup on July 21, when they face Cruz Azul.

According to reports from The Athletic (via MARCA), Miami have plans to roll out the red carpet for Messi, potentially spotlighting the star during halftime.

Negotiations are also reportedly in full swing between Major League Soccer, CONCACAF, Fox, and Univision to curate the broadcast of his debut.

Poll : 0 votes