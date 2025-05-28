Inter Miami eye Javier Mascherano replacement as after slow start for Lionel Messi-led side - Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have identified a Liga MX manager as a potential replacement for Javier Mascherano after their struggles this season, as per reports. The Herons have won just two of their last ten games across all competitions under Mascherano, leading them to consider the future of their manager.

According to GOAL, the Herons have already picked out Club America boss Andre Jardine as their choice to take over from Mascherano if they choose to part ways. The Brazilian is under contract with the Mexican outfit until 2027, and his contract contains a $5 million termination clause.

Lionel Messi's former teammate Javier Mascherano was named as Inter Miami boss ahead of the start of the 2025 season after a stint with Argentina's youth teams. He replaced Tata Martino, who led the club to win the Supporters Shield in 2024 before a first round elimination from the playoffs.

Mascherano enjoyed an impressive start to life in Florida, losing just one and drawing two of his first 12 games in charge of the side. Since then, they have won just two games in ten, dropping to seventh in the Eastern Conference and getting eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Inter Miami brought in Mascherano for new ideas to lead their star-studded side to MLS Cup glory, but they face a strong possibilty now of parting ways with him. Andre Jardine has won three league titles in Mexico, and has a close relationship with the Herons' chief soccer officer Alberto Marrero. With the FIFA Club World Cup to come next month, David Beckham's side may opt to bring Jardine on board before then.

Former USMNT star warns Inter Miami against embarrassing Lionel Messi in CWC

Former USMNT midfielder Herculez Gomez has questioned Inter Miami's form heading into the Club World Cup next month. The Herons have won just two of their last ten games across all competitions, a run of form that has seen them drop to seventh in the Eastern Conference.

In a section on Futbol Americas (via GOAL) after their draw against Philadelphia Union, Gomez pointed out that there was nothing wrong with conceding thrice against Philadelphia. He advised the club to make reinforcements in order to avoid embarrassing Lionel Messi and the MLS in the Club World Cup.

"They’re giving up three goals to one of the best teams in MLS, it’s nothing to be ashamed of. But I keep going back to what’s going to happen come summer at the Club World Cup? If they’re struggling right now in Major League Soccer - they’ve not won in the last seven games - so they’ve got to do something and they’ve got to do something quick. Make reinforcements. If not they’re going to embarrass Major League Soccer and Messi in front of the world."

The Herons will begin their CWC campaign against Egyptian side Al-Ahly on June 15th before facing FC Porto four days later. Lionel Messi and co will finish their group stage campaign against Brazilian giants Palmeiras on the 24th.

