Inter Miami make breakthrough in deal to sign Lionel Messi’s ex-Barcelona teammate – Reports

Inter Miami have reportedly inched closer to reuniting Lionel Messi with his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez this summer.

The Herons are currently in the process of refreshing their squad with a number of renowned names in the ongoing summer transfer window. They announced Messi and Sergio Busquets as their new signings in an event at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida earlier this Sunday.

According to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, Inter Miami have grown confident about adding Suarez to their squad in the upcoming few weeks. They have been in touch with the former Liverpool striker for a while and have made progress in finalising a potential transfer.

Suarez, 36, could prove to be a brilliant signing for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side should he join them. He has been in fine form for Gremio this year, registering 13 goals and nine assists in 2603 minutes of first-team action across 30 matches across competitions.

A right-footed skilful center-forward, the Uruguayan formed a good partnership with Messi at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020. He thrived while playing beside the Argentine, scoring 198 goals and contributing 113 assists in 283 overall appearances for the Catalan giants.

Earlier in 2022, Suarez opened up on his almost decade-long friendship with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. He told ESPN Uruguay:

"Leo is a friend and a special friend because of what he means to my career. And I think we help each other. When I arrived at Barcelona, I told him that I was coming to win, not to take the place of anyone. He realized what I was saying was sincere, and the relationship grew."

Playing alongside Messi, the Gremio striker lifted 13 trophies during his six-year stint at Camp Nou, including a treble in the 2014-15 season.

How will Inter Miami's frontline look if Lionel Messi's ex-Barcelona teammate joins now?

Inter Miami are currently at the bottom of the MLS' Eastern Conference with just 18 points from 22 matches, registering just five victories along the way. They are keen to turn things around by injecting top-level pedigree into their ranks in the middle of the ongoing season.

Lionel Messi is likely to make the right flank his own, replacing the injured Corentin Jean. He is expected to create an understanding with the likes of Nicolas Stefanelli and Robert Taylor, who are both set to compete against one another for a starting spot on the left flank.

Meanwhile, should Suarez join Inter Miami this summer, he would displace Josef Martinez as their starting striker. The former Barcelona attacker could also form a partnership with the Venezuelan as the latter is adept at operating in a withdrawn forward role.