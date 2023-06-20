Inter Miami set to appoint new manager as 60-year-old agrees to coach Lionel Messi and company: Reports

Lionel Messi's new club Inter Miami have agreed on a deal to make former Barcelona boss Gerardo Martino their new manager. He will be replacing Phil Neville, who was sacked earlier this month.

As per a report by journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Inter Miami needed a change in the dugout after a horrid start to the season. They are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table and have won just five of their 17 matches.

Merlo has now claimed that Gerard Martino is set to be the new coach and will be appointed as soon as he gets his work visa. He tweeted:

"Inter Miami reached an agreement with Gerardo Martino and he is already the new coach of the club. If he gets a work visa, the club's intention is for 'Tata' to take over at the beginning of July."

Lionel Messi has signed with the MLS side and is expected to make his debut for the club in August when the season resumes after the mid-season break. He worked under Tata Martino at Barcelona, scoring 41 goals in 46 matches.

Inter Miami sacked Phil Neville days before signing Lionel Messi

Inter Miami appointed Phil Neville in January 2021 but he was sacked earlier this month. He was unable to get the results going their way, with the team losing 12 of the opening 17 matches this season.

David Beckham, the club's co-owner, thanked Neville for his work and told the club website:

"When we appointed Phil we knew he would give Inter Miami his all and I have watched him work incredibly hard and with real commitment towards the ambitions we set out for the club. He and his family embraced Miami and he has devoted himself to the drive to bring success to the city and to our fans. Phil has made a real contribution to the culture of our club with his qualities as a leader and knowledge as a coach."

He added:

"Sometimes in this game we have to make the toughest decisions and sadly we feel the time is right to make a change. I want to personally thank Phil for his hard work, his passion for our club and for his integrity as a person."

Neville was sacked on June 2, just five days before they signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer.

Poll : 0 votes